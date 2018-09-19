Fajita Pete’s Partners with Restaurant Investment Group Circle G Partners

Popular Houston-based concept signs agreement with Houston investor group to propel expansion

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Setting the tone for its continued growth, Fajita Pete’s today announced its new partnership with Circle G Partners.

The agreement will allow Fajita Pete’s to strategically control its expansion and increase support for operations. Together, they will maximize the power of both corporate and franchise stores and bring “Fresh Fajitas Delivered” throughout Texas and to the rest of the country.

Circle G Partners is a family office with approximately $50 million of partner investable capital that was formed to develop restaurant franchises in Houston. The partners have extensive experience in private investments, having collectively executed and subsequently exited over 50 principal investments in the energy, power, and real estate industries and advised on hundreds more. Circle G Partners is focused on finding unique, sustainable concepts that have the potential to outperform and thrive across generations.

“We couldn’t imagine a better team or concept to back with our operational and financial support,” said Ben Guill, Partner at Circle G Partners. “Given the increasing demand nationwide for the convenience of delivery and the uniqueness of its product, we believe Fajita Pete’s is well positioned to create a staple offering alongside traditional delivery options like pizza and Chinese food. We are all looking forward to building out Fajita Pete’s throughout Texas and the nation.”

Circle G Partners recognized the burgeoning potential of Fajita Pete’s through its shared beliefs in fresh food, simple menus, great service, and the power of delivery. Circle G Partners is leveraging its extensive experience and investing partner capital to support the expansion of the brand. Through this partnership, Fajita Pete’s has recently implemented top-tier electronic reporting and food analytic software and has begun development of additional corporate locations, including a food truck. The partnership has also enabled Fajita Pete’s to add additional support staff, partner with experienced restaurant-focused marketing and public relations teams, and support amplified overhead needed for growth.

“We take great pride in our award-winning fresh-off-the-grill fajitas because we believe they’re the best in the business,” said Founder Pedro “Pete” Mora. “Fajita Pete’s delivers great tasting fajitas and fajita-inspired dishes from our kitchen to your table through our fresh-prepared ingredients, generous portions, and reasonable prices. This collaboration with Circle G will enable us to achieve our long-term vision to make Fajita Pete’s a widely recognized, iconic brand. We can’t wait to see all of the good things to come from this partnership.”

Fajita Pete’s starts with 100% certified Angus beef and marinates its fajitas in a lime pineapple blend for 24 hours. The beef and chicken fajitas are delivered fresh and are paired with full-flavored sides prepped each day like fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and hand-rolled flour and corn tortillas made from scratch, as well as a unique margaritas to-go offering. Fajita Pete’s is distinguished by its authentic quality and focus on catering and delivery, in addition to serving dine-in guests.

The rapidly growing Mexican brand currently has 10 locations across Texas with six additional locations set to open by the first quarter of 2019. For a complete menu and list of current locations, visit fajitapetes.com.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

