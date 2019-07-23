Fajita Pete’s Makes Its Spring, Texas Debut

Houston-based fajita delivery chain is now serving up its signature items in Birnham Woods Marketplace

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s first Spring restaurant, located at 4127 Riley Fuzzel Road, is now open for guests to enjoy delicious fajitas and margaritas.

“My wife Nesia and I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring award-winning fajitas and margaritas to-go to Spring,” said Franchisee Jerrell Nelson. “We’re looking forward to serving our hometown and partnering with the community to support our local schools, sports teams and charity organizations. I’d love to invite everyone to come out on Saturday, July 27. We’ll be offering frozen Pete’s Ritas for just $1 all day for guests who come meet us!”

Fajita Pete’s offers fajitas with 100% certified Angus beef, chicken, veggies, shrimp or mixed and served with all the classics – grilled onions, jalapenos, shredded cheese pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, hand-rolled tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and chips and salsa.

Located on the east corner of Birnham Woods Marketplace, the Spring location is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The premium quality menu and margaritas are available for delivery within a 5-miles radius, dine-in or pick-up. Catering options are also available. Guests in a hurry can download the Fajita Pete’s app or order ahead at fajitapetes.com.

The Houston-based fajita delivery chain currently has 13 locations across Texas. Additional locations are also opening this summer in Houston, College Station and League City.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com