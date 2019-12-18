Fajita Pete’s Makes its League City Debut

Houston-based fajita delivery chain now serving signature fresh fajitas and margaritas

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s first League City restaurant, located at 201 South Egret Bay Blvd., Ste. 300, is now open for guests to enjoy delicious fajitas and margaritas.

“We’re thrilled to open our first location in League City,” said Founder and CEO Pedro Mora. “The Houston area is our home, so we’re excited to expand with our 13th Houston-area location. I’d love for everyone to come see us, but I’m really excited to bring dinner and catered lunches to the people of League City.”

Fajita Pete’s signature fresh fajitas and margaritas are available for delivery, dine-in or pick-up. Customers in the League City area can order ahead by downloading the Fajita Pete’s app or ordering online.

Located off Main Street and Deke Slayton Highway, Fajita Pete’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Fajita Pete’s offers Angus beef, chicken, veggie, shrimp or mixed fajitas with all the classic fixings – grilled onions, jalapenos, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, hand-rolled tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, chips and salsa.

With the addition of the League City restaurant, the rapidly-growing Mexican chain currently has 16 locations across Texas in Houston, Dallas and College Station. Several additional locations are planned to open in 2020. For a complete menu and list of current locations, visit fajitapetes.com.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

