Fajita Pete’s Makes Its College Station Debut

Houston-based fajita delivery chain now catering and delivering fresh fajitas and margaritas to go

College Station, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s first College Station restaurant, located at 711 University Drive, Ste. 100, is now open for guests to enjoy delicious fajitas, margaritas and beer.

Jacob Yezak and Jeremy Dixon own and operate the College Station location. Yezak said they both know the community well and are excited to bring Fajita Pete’s to Aggieland.

“College Station has never seen anything like Fajita Pete’s fresh, award-winning fajitas and margaritas to go,” Yezak said. “With unmatched catering and delivery, Fajita Pete’s will be a great option for college students and community members looking for convenience and quality.”

Fajita Pete’s CEO and Founder Pedro Mora said he can’t think of a better duo to run Fajita Pete’s College Station location.

“Jacob and Jeremy are the perfect franchisees for this location,” Mora said. “Jacob is a first responder and Jeremy is an Aggie alumnus. They’re both passionate about serving the people around them. For a restaurant in a college town, there’s no better combination of qualities for franchisees.”

In addition to Fajita Pete’s signature fresh fajitas and margaritas, which are available for delivery, dine-in or pick-up, this location will feature tacos, breakfast options and beer for dine-in. It will also have more seating than Fajita Pete’s typical restaurant.

Located on the first floor at the southwest corner of the Aspire College Station apartment complex, Fajita Pete’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests can order ahead by downloading the Fajita Pete’s app or ordering online. Delivery must be within a 3-mile radius of the restaurant.

Fajita Pete’s offers fajitas with 100% certified beef, chicken veggies, shrimp or mixed and served with all the classics – grilled onions, jalapenos, shredded cheese pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, hand-rolled tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and chips and salsa.

With the addition of the College Station restaurant, the rapidly growing Mexican chain currently has 15 locations across Texas, with an additional location set to open in League City by the end of 2019. For a complete menu and list of current locations, visit fajitapetes.com.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com