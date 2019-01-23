Fajita Pete’s Debuts Lighter, Brighter and Fresh New Branding

Houston-based fajita delivery chain launches new logo and website

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s has launched new, refreshed and modern branding that reflects the authenticity of its delicious menu and its focus on “fresh fajitas catered and delivered.”

In collaboration with Houston-based agency Norton Creative, Fajita Pete’s debuted the new logo and website this week to highlight the success and evolution of the 10-year-old brand.

“The new brand identity marks a very exciting time for Fajita Pete’s,” said Founder and CEO Pedro “Pete” Mora. “Over the past decade we’ve pioneered fajita catering and delivery, and the new branding does a great job of capturing that. We’ve worked hard to develop these new initiatives and we couldn’t be more excited to share the improved experience with our guests.”

Fajita Pete’s stays true to its roots with elements in the new logo like the sombrero and colors inspired by the Mexican flag, but the brand is bringing the catering and delivery features to the forefront with the addition of the scooter. The scooter and delivery bag are vital elements of the brand identity as Fajita Pete’s makes strides to dominate traditional delivery options.

The newest location at Firethorne in Katy, Texas, recently opened with new exterior signage, menu boards and window dressings. The interior design will be consistent with all upcoming Texas openings in Houston, Cypress, Katy, College Station and Spring. Each new location will still have a few unique characteristics to highlight the local community.

The new branding is brought together in an improved, mobile-friendly website that enhances user experience and simplifies online ordering.

The rapidly growing Mexican chain currently has 11 locations across Texas with five additional locations in the pipeline for the first half of 2019. For a complete menu and list of current locations, visit fajitapetes.com.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com