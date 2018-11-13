Fajita Pete’s Continues Robust Expansion with 10 New Location Agreements

Houston-based fajita delivery concept signs development agreements with four new franchisees

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s is continuing to propel forward with even more restaurants in the pipeline as the brand announces the signing of several new franchise agreements to open 10 new restaurants throughout Texas.

The Houston-based restaurant chain has executed a four-location development agreement, a three-location development agreement, and three single-location agreements. Noble Restaurant Group currently has a location open in Pearland with four additional locations in development. The franchisee’s next location is set to open at 2600 Travis St. in Houston in January 2019.

Ft. Bend Fajitas, LLC expanded their agreement to open three additional locations, with the first new location opening in Katy this week. Franchisees Mike and Amanda Green operate a location at 8552 Highway 6 N. in Houston and will open an additional location in Cypress. Franchisees Jeremy Dixon and Jacob Yezak will open College Station’s first Fajita Pete’s restaurant early next year and Jerrell Nelson will open Spring’s first location in 2019.

“I fell in love with the quality and convenience that I experienced at Fajita Pete’s as a customer,” said Evan Tierce of Ft. Bend Fajitas, LLC. “As a business owner, the small footprint, limited menu, and unique delivery model were attractive. I’m excited to share authentic fresh-off-the-grill fajitas with my community.”

Fajita Pete’s starts with 100% certified Angus beef that is marinated in a lime pineapple blend for 24 hours. The beef and chicken fajitas are delivered fresh and are paired with full-flavored sides prepped each day like fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and hand-rolled flour and corn tortillas made from scratch, as well as a unique margaritas to-go offering. Fajita Pete’s is distinguished by its authentic quality and focus on catering and delivery, in addition to serving dine-in guests.

Fajita Pete’s Founder Pedro “Pete” Mora.

“We are excited to continue our plans to expand our ‘Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered’ throughout Texas, and we feel very fortunate to have such outstanding franchisees lead the way,” said Fajita Pete’s Founder Pedro “Pete” Mora. “Our dedication to fresh, quality ingredients and to our local communities sets us apart from other restaurant concepts and I’m proud to grow the Fajita Pete’s family.”

The rapidly growing Mexican brand currently has 10 locations across Texas with six additional locations set to open by the end of the first quarter of 2019. For a complete menu and list of current locations, visit fajitapetes.com.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

