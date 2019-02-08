Fajita Pete’s Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Fresh Deals

Houston-based fajita delivery chain offers fajita and margarita specials Feb. 11-17

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s is turning the big “one-zero” this month and is going all out to celebrate. FREE fresh fajitas catered and delivered or a half-gallon of margaritas for just $10!

From Feb. 11 to 17, guests who order one pound of any fajitas – beef, shrimp, chicken, veggie or mixed – will receive a FREE half-pound of Chicken Fajitas. Not in the fajita mood? Get a half-gallon of margaritas for $10 and cheers to 10 years of Fajita Pete’s! Must choose one special per order. Limit one half-gallon of margaritas per order. Margaritas available at Houston-area locations only.

This sizzlin’ special is valid for pick-up, dine-in or delivery, so you can celebrate from your house, office or event location! If you’re hosting a large gathering, feeding the entire family or just love leftovers, this celebratory fajita offer is valid for customers purchasing up to 3 pounds – that’s 1.5-pounds of FREE Chicken Fajitas.

“We are extremely excited and proud to be turning 10 this year, as it is truly a testament to the loyal customers that have supported us from our humble beginnings,” said Founder and CEO Pedro “Pete” Mora. “Giving back to the community with these anniversary offers is really important to us because without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We are looking forward to an amazing new year and can’t wait to share our fresh and delicious fajitas with many more communities as we continue to grow.”

Fajita Pete’s fajita meals are served with grilled onions, jalapeños, fresh hand-rolled tortillas, house-made Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and chips and salsa. One pound typically serves two to three people, so guests can feed up to five for the price of two!

Fajita Pete’s began as a full-service restaurant with a full bar, 60 tables and a small dance floor. After Mora noticed an abundance of catering requests, he decided to move the restaurant and focus on catering and delivering the fresh fajitas the restaurant became known for. Over the next nine years, the brand expended through Houston and Dallas.

The rapidly growing chain currently has 11 locations across Texas with five additional locations in the pipeline for the first half of 2019. For a complete menu and list of current locations, visit fajitapetes.com.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com