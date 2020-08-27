SILBERLINE / CONTRIBUTED LOGO
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Factory worker who was burned in fire at Schuylkill County manufacturer is released from hospital, company says

August 27, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
SILBERLINE / CONTRIBUTED LOGO

The fire broke out at 2:48 p.m. at Silberline, a pigment manufacturer in Rush Township.