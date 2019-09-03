Factory Donuts Celebrates Grand Opening Newtown, PA

Newtown, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Factory Donuts is proud to announce the grand opening of their newest location, Factory Donuts in Newtown. Located in the Village of Newtown Plaza at 2829 S. Eagle Rd, the newest store will be celebrating its Grand Opening weekend September 6th through 8th. It will be three days with great specials, plenty of prizes and a couple of on-site events.

On Friday the 6th, the first 50 guests will receive 12 FREE dozens of donuts (one per month for a year). The next 50 guests will receive a free Factory Donuts coffee mug. The mayor of Newtown will be there for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 AM. On Saturday the 7th, guests will receive a free hot or iced coffee all day. Former Philadelphia Eagle, Ike Reese will be appearing to help kick off the football season and there will be prizes and giveaways. On Sunday the 8th, the first 50 guests will get a free half dozen donuts and for anyone that downloads the Factory Donuts app thereafter, they will receive a free donut and a medium beverage of choice.

Factory Donuts is an emerging franchise in the region. They offer 24 signature made to order donuts, a custom made donut and now the NEW Factory signature cream donuts. With such fan favorites as Maple Bacon Explosion, S’mores, French Toast and Blueberry Bake, it is no surprise a google reviewer called them “the Rolls Royce of donuts”. They also serve their own proprietary fresh ground brewed coffee, as well as fresh squeezed lemonade and a fresh brewed sweet tea.

In addition to the newest location in Newtown, Factory Donuts also has locations in Media and the original flagship store in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia. There are also locations opening soon in Doylestown, PA , Turnersville, NJ and West Palm Beach, FL, as well as 13 additional units in development. Factory Donuts is a brand that is on the rise and poised to grow throughout the region. This emerging brand is geared up to expand heavily throughout the East coast of the United States, with an experienced staff on the franchise team focused on bringing the brand to an elite status.

Make sure to stop by and enjoy the Grand Opening weekend festivities at the Newtown location September 6th through the 8th, grab a delicious gourmet donut while you are there and see why people are raving about Factory Donuts.

For more information, please vist www.factorydonuts.com.