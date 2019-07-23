Factory Donuts Celebrates Grand Opening in Media, PA on July 25th

Media, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Factory Donuts is proud to announce the grand opening of their newest location, Factory Donuts in Media. Located at 845 N Jackson Street in Media, PA the newest store will be celebrating its Grand Opening event on Thursday, July 25th. The doors open at 7 AM and the first 50 people will get a free donut and small beverage of choice. There will be a chance to win Factory Donut Nugget Party Trays as well as other cool prizes.

Factory Donuts is an emerging franchise in the region. They offer 24 signature made to order donuts, a custom made donut and now the NEW Factory signature cream donuts. With such fan favorites as Maple Bacon Explosion, S’mores, French Toast and Blueberry Bake, it is no surprise a google reviewer called them “the Rolls Royce of donuts”. They also serve their own proprietary fresh ground brewed coffee, as well as fresh squeezed lemonade and a fresh brewed sweet tea.

In addition to the newest location in Media and the original flagship store in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia, Factory Donuts will be opening another location In Newtown, PA within a month. There are also locations opening soon in Doylestown, PA , Turnersville, NJ and West Palm Beach, FL. There are currently 17 units in development. Factory Donuts is a brand that is on the rise and poised to grow throughout the region. This emerging brand is geared up to expand heavily throughout the East coast of the United States, with an experienced staff on the franchise team focused on bringing the brand to an elite status.

Make sure to stop by the Grand Opening event on Thursday July 25th from 7-9 AM and join in the fun and games and see if you can win a prize. The first 50 people will get a free donut and small beverage. Grab a delicious gourmet donut while you are there and see why people are raving about Factory Donuts.

For more information, please vist www.factorydonuts.com.