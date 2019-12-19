Factory Donuts Celebrates Grand Opening in Doylestown, PA

Doylestown, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Factory Donuts is proud to announce the grand opening of their newest location, Factory Donuts in Doylestown. Located in Cross Keys Place at 4367 W. Swamp Rd, the newest store will be celebrating its Grand Opening weekend December 21st through 23rd. It will be three days with great specials, plenty of prizes, giveaways and on-site events.

On Saturday the 21st, the first 50 guests will receive 12 FREE dozens of donuts (one per month for a year). The next 50 guests will receive a free Factory Donuts coffee mug. On Sunday the 22nd, guests will receive a free hot or iced coffee all day. iHeart Radio will be appearing to giveaway tickets to the Winter Jawn concert, as well as giving away CDs, tee shirts and other prizes. On Monday the 23rd, the first 50 guests will get a free half dozen donuts and for anyone that downloads the Factory Donuts app thereafter, they will receive a free donut and a medium beverage of choice.

Factory Donuts is an emerging franchise in the region. They offer 24 signature made to order donuts, a custom made donut and Factory signature cream donuts. With such fan favorites as Maple Bacon Explosion, S’mores, French Toast and Blueberry Bake, it is no surprise a google reviewer called them “the Rolls Royce of donuts”. They also serve their own proprietary fresh ground brewed coffee, as well as fresh squeezed lemonade and a fresh brewed sweet tea.

In addition to the newest location in Doylestown, Factory Donuts also has locations in Media, Newtown and the original flagship store in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia. There are also locations opening soon in Turnersville, NJ and West Palm Beach, FL, a franchise agreement has just been signed in Maryland and 13 additional units are in development as well. Factory Donuts is a brand that is on the rise and poised to grow throughout the region. This emerging brand is geared up to expand heavily throughout the East coast of the United States, with an experienced staff on the franchise team focused on bringing the brand to an elite status.

Make sure to stop by and enjoy the Grand Opening weekend festivities at the Doylestown location December 21st through the 23rd, grab a delicious gourmet donut while you are there and see why people are raving about Factory Donuts.

For more information, please visit www.factorydonuts.com.