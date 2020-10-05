Facing $1.2 billion shortfall, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot schedules Oct. 21 budget address

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will unveil her 2021 budget and explain how she intends to fill a $1.2 billion deficit on Oct. 21, according to her administration. Lightfoot initially planned to give her budget speech on Oct. 14, but pushing it back gives her more time to prepare her spending plan. Citing the “catastrophic collapse of our local and national economy” because of COVID-19 and damage to local businesses from civil unrest, Lightfoot in August laid out a $1.2 billion shortfall for what she called Chicago’s “pandemic budget” in 2021.