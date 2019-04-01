Fabulous Freddies owners open new Italian restaurant Tria in Bridgeport, plus more restaurant news

In summer 2017, the Bertucci family took a trip to the south of Italy. It was the three sisters’ first time visiting the family’s farmstead bed and breakfast in Sicily; the first time they saw where their grandparents were baptized; and the first time they tried Italian food from Italy. Photos from their trip hang on the walls of Tria: A Level Above, the sisters’ new restaurant in Bridgeport, which serves Italian food inspired by their trip and is rooted in their Chicago upbringing.

The Bertucci family has run Fabulous Freddies Italian Eatery for nearly 30 years, and the three sisters — Christie Bertucci-Bega, Stephanie Fitzpatrick and Brittany Bertucci — took over operations about 10 years ago. While Freddies is a casual spot known for its pizzas and sandwiches, Tria will serve more fork-and-knife fare. Tria is the family’s second restaurant and will occupy the floor above Freddies that was formerly used for private events.

Because the entire family was living off of profits from Freddies, it needed to expand, said Bertucci-Bega.

“There wasn’t enough money for everybody to survive, so we figured we had to do something,” Bertucci-Bega said. “We were really inspired by all the stuff we tasted and the way that the restaurants are so different in Italy, so we wanted to base our menu off the way they eat in Italy.”

For starters, there are Fitzpatrick’s arancini rice balls made with arborio rice and coated with panko breadcrumbs before they’re deep fried and served with marinara sauce. Then move on to mains like the barese, made with aglio e olio, sausage, rapini and orecchiette, or the braciola, a Southern Italian rolled meat dish served with polenta and San Marzano tomatoes. Tria will also serve brunch with Italian components, like mascarpone cheese on crepes and a breakfast version of the braciola, served with eggs.

While the Bertuccis were in Italy, they visited Antinori Winery and learned that it was also run by three sisters. The number three inspired Tria’s name, and the Bridgeport restaurant is using all Antinori wines to go with the food. Tria also serves a number of cocktails, and coffee drinks made with Lavazza coffee. Bertucci-Bega said her favorite is the Princeton Potion, a combination of Antinori prosecco and mirto, a purple Italian liqueur made from the myrtle plant and berries.

“We wanted to give people a taste of what we experienced in Italy the way we experienced it at those restaurants,” Bertucci-Bega said. “We tried to mix our Chicago restaurant upbringing with our Italian-European roots, and we really hope it shows through the menu and the food and the drinks.”

701 W. 31st St., 312-344-1876, triachicago.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

MAGNIFICENT MILE — The Purple Pig is relocating a few steps south of its current home this May. The new spot will have a larger dining room for the 10-year-old restaurant and will also have a 20-seat private dining room. The new restaurant will also reopen with 1,000 wines on its list, curated by head sommelier Alan Beasey. 444 N. Michigan Ave., 312-464-1744, thepurplepigchicago.com

OLD TOWN — BomboBar is opening its second location in early April, so look out for bomboloni, Italian doughnuts, over-the-top hot chocolates and Old Town-exclusive items, such as the Bombo chopped salad and drinks like a draft wine or a draft cocktail. 1529 N. Wells St., bombobar.com

AVONDALE — If you missed TriBecca’s Cubano at Revival Food Hall last year, you get another chance to sink your teeth into some juicy Cubano sandwiches April 1. Honey Butter Fried Chicken is hosting a one-night pop-up with Becca Grothe’s take, made with local mojo-roasted pork and cured ham, Wisconsin Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, pickles and mustard butter on an olive oil panino. Order online 5:30-9 p.m. 3361 N. Elston Ave., 773-478-4000, bit.ly/2JgmU0Y

ANDERSONVILLE — Lost Larson has launched Vinbar, a dinner wine bar that will be added to its usual pastry offerings. The menu is a collection of Scandinavian and vegetable-forward dishes that pair well with bread, including Swedish meatballs. 5318 N. Clark St., 773-944-0587, lostlarson.com

LAKEVIEW — Fajita Factory is open, serving chips and dips, fajitas, empanadas and large-format cocktails. Look out for guacamole, beef and cheese empanadas, globally inspired fajitas, and dessert empanadas with flavors like Fruity Pebbles and Oreo cheesecake. 3445 N. Halsted St., 773-770-4618, fajitame.com

ICYMI:

CLOSINGS:

WICKER PARK — Publican Anker has closed to make way for a new restaurant. More details to come. 1576 N. Milwaukee Ave.

HUMBOLDT PARK — Cup & Spoon has closed after five years, according to a Facebook event post. 2415 W. North Ave.

LINCOLN PARK — Racine Plumbing is closing, Eater reported. 2642 N. Lincoln Ave.

