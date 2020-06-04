EZ-Chow Adds Expands Sales, Business Analytics Teams

The hiring of Cindy Blankenship and Brian Moore complement the current EZ-Chow operational structure and add to the business’ growing portfolio of industry-related execs.

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Online ordering software platform EZ-Chow has announced the hiring of two restaurant and hospitality industry veterans to spearhead new sales and customer service initiatives.

Cindy Blankenship will take the helm as the company’s new sales lead and Brian Moore will serve as a business analyst. Both have extensive experience in food service and hospitality, and cap off a time of extensive growth for EZ-Chow, which secured $1 million in seed round funding in early March.

Blankenship has 30+ years’ experience working on both the POS hardware and software side of the business. She was most recently a sales rep for Omnivore, and brings key sales expertise to her new role with EZ-Chow. Blankenship will primarily be responsible for growing new business and managing new and existing accounts.

“Thirty years ago, I would never have envisioned the third-party app products that restaurants utilize today; but operating without them could prove to be detrimental to their business, as restaurants realized during the recent changes,” Blankenship said. “Online ordering is just one of the many different third-party applications essential to restaurants today, and I’m excited to expand and grow the EZ-Chow platform, and to offer this service to restaurant partners.”

As a Business Analyst for EZ-Chow, Moore will be responsible for working with EZ-Chow’s merchant partners and development team to ensure complete and timely online menu installations. He also will lead the deployment of the EZ-Chow Help Desk, currently in development, that will allow for greater self-service functionality for merchant partners.

Moore spent the past 5 years with Papa John’s International, most recently as Manager of Customer Experience (CX), and overseeing the Voice-of-the-Customer (VOC) program for Papa John’s North America locations. Prior to Papa John’s, Moore was a franchisee and owner/operator of multiple restaurant locations in Louisville, Ky.

“I have a long-standing passion for the restaurant industry and know first-hand the importance of technology companies such as EZ-Chow. Without their innovative approach to restaurant operations, especially now, many brands would be telling a very different story as they work to reopen,” Moore said. “I look forward to working with our restaurant partners to ensure their future sustainability and success.”

About EZ-Chow

EZ-Chow is a digital customer engagement platform that provides online ordering solutions for restaurant and hospitality organizations looking to grow their digital ordering channels. Based out of Louisville, Ky., EZ-Chow’s platform gives restaurant and hospitality providers the ability to integrate its solution in the majority of POS systems on the market today. Their customizable solution can easily extend POS functionality to reduce labor costs, sync online and onsite menu changes, create a marketing database, and combine sales into one reporting interface. Click here for more information.

