Eye-popping plates: 7 picture-worthy dishes at Baltimore restaurants

It’s a toss-up whether these Instagram-able dishes taste better or look better.

The Bygone’s baked Alaska

The desserts at The Bygone are always works of art, but the baked Alaska is in a class by itself. The torched, wave-like peaks of meringue encompass a sweet core of raspberry ice cream. And the plate is smeared with a raspberry sauce and peppered with shortbread crumbles. $15.

Diablo Doughnuts’ strawberry cheesecake doughnut

The artisan doughnut is one of the most labor intensive to make, according to pastry chef Emily Thompson, who added that they take twice as long as other flavors because of the piping of cream cheese frosting and the gentle placement of fresh strawberry slices. $3.

Ida B’s Table’s shrimp, blackened catfish and pimento grits

The idea to add a filet of blackened catfish to the shrimp and grits dish was that of a server. It has been met favorably at the soul food-centric Ida B’s Table. $30.

La Calle’s watermelon radish salad

This simple spring salad packs a visual punch with the colorful watermelon radish. The thinly sliced root, which has a pink center similar to the fruit, makes thisdish pop and surrounds a disc of seared queso fresco. $8.

Atelier Culinaire’s opera cake

The restaurant staffed by culinary students from Stratford University, offers a number of picture-worthy dishes. But this dessert takes the cake. This dramatic opera cake has layers of hazelnut sponge cake soaked in espresso and further layered with French coffee-flavored buttercream. A mixed berry coulis is dotted along the plate, and a chocolate toil atop the cake completes the sweet treat. $8.

Magdalena’s seared hokkaido scallops

The Japanese scallops are bathed in a gingered honey mussel broth and topped with calamari and peppered with carrot ravioli on a bed of root spinach. $44.

Duck Duck Goose’s foie gras burger

The decadent sandwich starts with a toasted brioche roll. It’s piled with a 9-ounce, 45-day dry aged burger, spicy mayonnaise, a 3-ounce slab of foie gras and a healthy spooning of cherry marmalade. The result is a sweet and savory explosion of flavor. $30.