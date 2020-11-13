Ben185
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Explosion at West Haven VA hospital under investigation; no word on injuries

November 13, 2020 | 9:45am
From www.courant.com
By
The Associated Press
Ben185

Authorities are investigating a fire and explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut.