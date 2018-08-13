Exploring steak sweet, a 'supreme' sandwich created on the South Side, from DNA of Philly cheesesteak

Before Taurus Flavors opens its doors at 10 in the morning, no matter the weather, a line starts to stretch beyond the blue and white awning on a leafy, green stretch of Stony Island Avenue in the South Side community of Avalon Park. After you order your Supreme Steak, a sandwich iconic within the African-American community of Chicago for nearly 50 years, the anticipation heightens. There’s no drive-thru, or inside seating, and it’s cash only, so this is anything but your typical fast food.

For the uninitiated, what is this sandwich, also known among aficionados as the steak sweet or sweet steak, and shown in a video made at Taurus Flavors that went viral online with 6 million views and counting?

“It’s chopped rib-eye steak, cooked with our special blend of seasonings and grilled onions, with cheese,” said co-owner Edward Perkins II one recent morning before opening. “We put it on a steamed bun with sweet sauce, sweet peppers and tomatoes.”

That house-made sweet sauce so defines the Supreme Steak that Taurus Flavors offers it only on sandwiches — not on the side, nor sold separately. Ruddier than ketchup, sluiced on warm and fluid, the sweet sauce hovers somewhere between the smoky tang of barbecue and delicate heat of mild sauce, another enigmatic Chicago condiment.

RELATED: What’s mild sauce? Read about the sweet, spicy Chicago condiment for fried chicken.

Perkins co-owns the stand with sister Kecia. Their parents, Edward and Bernice Perkins, founded Taurus Flavors in 1966, first as an ice cream shop — “Taurus” for the zodiac sign shared by father, daughter and son, and “flavors” for the black walnut, butter pecan, praline and other ice creams still served at the shop.

The late, senior Edward Perkins first added a cold hoagie sandwich, the other fan favorite sandwich, then created the steak sandwich.

“My father took the idea from the Philly cheesesteak,” said his son. “He had an Army buddy friend who lived in Philadelphia who told him about Philly steaks and hoagies — Willy Price. He recently passed away too, rest in peace, Mr. Price.”

“So back in the ’60s, my father took that idea, brought it here, changed it around a little bit and made it for the Chicago palate by adding the onions, sweet sauce, changing the cheese, and it’s been a hit ever since.”

Taurus Flavors expanded to 13 locations at its height, plus a now-closed restaurant called Ice Cream City in the south suburb of Harvey. There remain a few other Taurus Flavors locations, no longer affiliated with the original.

One recent morning, customers Teresa Watkins and Keisha James chatted quietly while waiting for their order at the Stony Island Avenue shop.

“I’ve been coming to Taurus since I was a little girl,” Watkins said. “The original was on 79th and Morgan, that was the first one, that’s where it started.”

What keeps her coming back?

“It’s the juices and the peppers, just the combination of all of it. It’s the meat. It’s all just delicious,” she said, laughing.

“The buns are always so soft,” said James. “And I’m not sure what kind of spices they use, but with the peppers and the cheese, all together that’s what makes it so special.”

Those long soft strands of sweet green peppers come flecked with neon green relish. And the buns are made by Highland Baking, the same company that supplies Au Cheval with its cheeseburger buns.

James happened to be wearing white pants, so I had to ask, what’s her secret to avoiding drips while eating the saucy Supreme Steak?

“Sometimes I have to put a towel down,” she said. “But other times it’s just good that you grab it and put it in your mouth and just eat it.”

Watkins shared her sensible advice. “Keep it wrapped in the paper of course,” she said. “And have plenty of napkins.”

While the Supreme Steak may have been inspired by a cheesesteak, the Chicago-style sweet steak sandwich has evolved into its own unique identity with a flavor reminiscent of a vintage sloppy Joe, yet with the immersive attention required of a juicy Italian beef.

It should be noted that there are two major houses of steak sweet or sweet steak in Chicago, the other being Home of the Hoagy in Morgan Park, opened by the late Roosevelt McCarthy in 1969, and now owned and run by his daughters and their families. Yet neither has a preferred nomenclature for the sandwich.

Said the younger Perkins, 44, “There was always a controversy about who came first: It started with my family and we intend on taking it to the future and keeping it going.”

In fact, he has a surprisingly poignant history with and ambitious plan for the steak sandwich.

“I am a vegetarian, and I’ve been a vegetarian for quite a while,” Perkins said. “The last piece of red meat that I actually had was the Supreme Steak, when I was 16 years old. I’ve been off red meat for a long time, but I still know the flavor to create it.”

He became a vegetarian after what must be the most wholesome teen dare ever.

“I was working with my friends, actually here, and we were talking smack to each other,” Perkins said. “I said I bet I could not eat meat for a month and everybody went ‘Betcha can’t!’

“I did, and it wasn’t so hard. I didn’t miss it at all. I just stuck with it. At first, I just got rid of all red meat and pork, then slowly but surely after years and years, I stopped eating fish, chicken, all poultry and all seafood. That was around 2000 or 2001. Now I’ve been completely vegetarian. Not vegan but vegetarian.”

His dietary change echoes what he hears from longtime customers.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people who say, ‘I used to love your hoagys! I used to love your steaks! But I don’t eat meat anymore. I wish you could make one vegetarian.’ Well, I hear you, and I’m working on it,” Perkins said. “And we want to introduce the flavor to new customers that never had it before who are vegetarians.

“In the future, I plan on having a vegetarian version of the steak sandwich,” he added. “I’ve already done it. Sometimes I’ll make them for special occasions I go to.”

Though Perkins allowed that some people who know him think it’s odd that the vegetarian son of the creator of the Supreme Steak is cooking meat, he “stands behind what we’ve created.”

“It’s still good food whether I want to eat it or not,” he said. “People still enjoy it.”

Taurus Flavors, 8534 S. Stony Island Ave., 773-374-1872, www.facebook.com/OriginalTaurusFlavors

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

MORE COVERAGE

Big Baby, just a South Side double cheeseburger or the Chicago-style burger? »

Celebrating Atomic Cake, the iconic South Side creation that defies gravity »

African-American vegans in Chicago redefining soulful food »