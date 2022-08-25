Exploring London – 10 Hidden Gems You Need to Visit this Year

London is a city that’s constantly buzzing with energy. Whether you’re wandering around the famous spots or venturing into the unknown, there’s always something new to explore.

If you’re looking for some hidden gems to add to your list this year, take a look at CJ Digital’s top 10 picks. From charming little cafes to tucked away restaurants , you’ll want to make sure to visit them all!

1. Fantasia Grill House

For a truly unique dining experience, look no further than Fantasia Grill House, a restaurant in Paddington . This unique restaurant offers a wide range of global cuisine, all cooked on a huge open grill. Watch as the chefs work their magic, creating mouth-watering dishes from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for steak, seafood or vegetables, there’s something for everyone at Fantasia Grill House. And if you’re feeling adventurous, why not try one of the restaurant’s signature dishes? So next time you’re looking for a new dining destination, be sure to check out Fantasia Grill House. You won’t be disappointed!

2. Tia Maria in Vauxhall

Looking for a place to enjoy some Brazilian food , dancing and culture? Look no further than Tia Maria in Vauxhall! This pub and bar is known for its great tapas and Brazilian dishes, as well as its lively atmosphere. The beer garden is a great place to relax and enjoy a cold beer on a warm day, and the restaurant is perfect for a night out with friends. If you’re looking for a fun and unique experience in London, be sure to check out Tia Maria in Vauxhall!

3. The Mitre in Richmond

The Mitre is a pub in Richmond that is well known for its affordable pub food and beer garden. The pub is also a popular destination for live music, hosting regular performances by local and touring bands. Rudi, the pub’s dog, has a pizza restaurant named after him with a selection of pizzas and other Italian dishes. In addition to pub food, The Mitre also offers a variety of beers and ciders, making it a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or spend an evening enjoying live music, The Mitre is sure to have something to suit your needs.

4. Press Coffee in Central London locations

If you’re looking for a great cup of coffee in central London , you’ll want to check out Press.

They offer speciality coffee, tea, and beans, as well as wholesale coffee options. The coffee roastery is based in central London, so you can be sure that you’re getting fresh beans. They also have a wide selection of different coffees, so you’re sure to find one that you love. Whether you’re a coffee lover or just looking for a great cup of tea, Press is the place to go.

5. Dans le Noir in Clerkenwell

Dans le Noir in Clerkenwell is pitch black. The waiters are blind, and the customers dine in complete darkness. The idea behind the restaurant is to promote blind awareness through unique dining experience.

The restaurant has received mixed reviews, with some people enjoying the challenge of eating in the dark and others finding it difficult to adjust. However, regardless of opinion, the restaurant offers a truly unique experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

6. Launceston Place in South Kensington

Launceston Place is a chic, contemporary restaurant located in South Kensington. The restaurant is best known for its delicious modern European cuisine, which is flawlessly executed by Chef Patron Ben Murphy. The menu features seasonal dishes that are expertly paired with an extensive wine list. The dining room is sleek and minimalist, with dark wood floors and white walls. The overall effect is sophisticated and elegant. Launceston Place has consistently been rated as one of the best restaurants in South Kensington, and it is easy to see why. The food is exceptional, the service is impeccable, and the atmosphere is simply perfect. If you are looking for a truly memorable dining experience, Launceston Place is definitely the place to go.

7. The Ninth in Fitzrovia

First opened in 2013, The Ninth has quickly become one of the best-loved restaurants in Fitzrovia . Head chef Andrew Wong creates delicious modern Chinese cuisine, using the freshest ingredients and bold flavors. The menu features both traditional dishes and inventive new takes on classics, all of which are expertly cooked and beautifully presented. The Ninth also has an excellent wine list, with a selection of both old and new world wines to complement the food. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, The Ninth is the perfect spot for an unforgettable dining experience.

8. Zuma in Knightsbridge

Just a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of central London, Knightsbridge is a haven of peace and tranquility. And nestled in the heart of Knightsbridge is Zuma , an oasis of calm where you can enjoy delicious Japanese cuisine in stylish surroundings. From sushi and sashimi to tempura and teppanyaki, there’s something for everyone at Zuma. And with its cosmopolitan atmosphere and attentive service, Zuma is the perfect place to enjoy a meal with family and friends. So next time you’re in Knightsbridge, be sure to pay a visit to Zuma – you won’t be disappointed!

9. The Clove Club in Shoreditch

The Clove Club is a restaurant located in Shoreditch , London. The menu features British and European cuisine, and the chef often uses seasonal and local ingredients. The restaurant has been well-received by critics, and it has won several awards, including a Michelin star. The atmosphere of the restaurant is casual and relaxed, and the service is efficient and friendly. The Clove Club is an excellent choice for a casual dinner or a special occasion.

10. Clos Maggiore in Covent Garden

Clos Maggiore is a restaurant in Covent Garden , London. The restaurant is known for its romantic atmosphere and its French-inspired menu. The restaurant has been voted the most romantic restaurant in London by both The Telegraph and The Times. The restaurant has two Michelin stars and was awarded four AA Rosettes in 2017. The restaurant is owned by chef MarcellinFevre and his wife, Fiona. Clos Maggiore reopened in December 2017 after a six-month renovation. The restaurant now has a private dining room and an outdoor terrace.

If you’re looking for a new and exciting experience to have in London this year and some of the best restaurants in London , be sure to check out some of these hidden gems.

With so much on offer, from the quirky and unique to the historical and cultural, there’s something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Get exploring!

The post Exploring London – 10 Hidden Gems You Need to Visit this Year first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.