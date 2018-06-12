Explore Uncharted Horizons of Flavor and ‘Free the Falafel!’ at Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Celebrate International Falafel Day with month-long specials starting tomorrow

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Tomorrow is International Falafel Day, so free your mind from everything you know about the falafel because Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is transcending the bounds of the traditional with a month-long celebration featuring a delicious mash-up of falafel flavors.

The leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its focus on delicious and nutritious meals is breaking free of falafel sameness by featuring a different, uniquely delectable falafel flavor each week for three weeks.

The falafel festivities kick off tomorrow, June 12, with some groovy giveaways. Garbanzo will “Free the Falafel” by treating guests to a FREE order of the three new falafel flavors with the purchase of an entrée. Then, once you discover a favorite flavor, return during its featured week to indulge in more:

“Flower Child” Vegan Cheese – June 12-17

– June 12-17 “Peacetato” Sweet Potato – June 18-24

– June 18-24 “Light My Fire” Spicy Jalapeno – June 25-July 1

During the last two weeks of the celebration, July 2-15, Garbanzo will feature the fan favorite as an “Encore Performance Falafel.” Garbanzo’s signature falafels are always made fresh throughout the day, every day. They are plant-based, dairy-free, meat-free and gluten-free.

Never tried a falafel before? Garbanzo invites you to tap into your sense of adventure and fearlessly explore the far-out falafel flavors. If you don’t love it, the Garbanzo Guarantee has your back. Garbanzo will make you something new, refund your money, or both. No questions asked. At Garbanzo, you’re free to take risks … without the whole risky part.

“We’ll be serving up thousands of free falafels across the country in celebration of the best food on the planet,” said James Park, CEO of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “Nobody does falafels better than Garbanzo. But we also recognize that lots of folks still don’t know what the heck a falafel is, and that’s something we aim to change as part of our mission to make fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States.”

Garbanzo is putting a contemporary twist on an Old World idea while still staying true to its traditional food standards of using simple recipes and unaltered ingredients.

“When you strip away everything that’s unnecessary, the taste shines through and you’ll feel brighter on the inside,” said Park. “We are inspired by tradition, not bound by it. We continue to push the bounds of what is possible to enhance and advance the awareness of how delicious nutritious can be.”

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from juicy, high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked from scratch all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is headquartered in Denver with 27 locations nationwide. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

Garbanzo: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

