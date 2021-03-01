Explore Japanese Flavors with JINYA Ramen Bar’s New Chef’s Specials

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant features limited-time specials starting March 1

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar has just debuted two new items on its Chef’s Specials Menu that are guaranteed to take your ramen experience to the next level.

Starting today, JINYA will feature a new rich and balanced bowl along with a lettuce wrap option. Using only the freshest ingredients, JINYA serves guests an authentic Japanese experience with its slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. Enjoy a taste of ramen culture with these new menu items:

Tonkotsu Curry Tsukemen ­­­– Dipping Noodles-pork curry broth with chopped onion, served with thick noodles, pork chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and bok choy.

­­­– Dipping Noodles-pork curry broth with chopped onion, served with thick noodles, pork chashu, seasoned egg, green onion and bok choy. Lettuce Wrap – Soboro (sauteed ground pork) with umami miso sauce, served with iceberg lettuce and cilantro.



“At JINYA, we are always looking to create new menu items to elevate guests’ authentic ramen experience,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi. “These items add more variety while also offering guests new unique flavors that they can explore. We are excited to see what everyone thinks of our new offerings.”

JINYA’s Chef’s Specials Menu is available at participating restaurants while supplies last. Pricing varies by location.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is JINYA’s top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 37 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Explore Japanese Flavors with JINYA Ramen Bar’s New Chef’s Specials first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.