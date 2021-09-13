Explore Elevated, Innovative Flavors on Rock Bottom’s New Core Menu





Duck Wings, Steak Frites, Ancient Grain Bowls and more available at acclaimed Gastro-Brewery on Sept. 21

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rock Bottom is revealing what an unexpected Gastro-Brewery experience looks like with the debut of its new core menu.

Beginning Sept. 21, Rock Bottom is reinventing its menu to feature more chef-crafted food and unique brews. By infusing in-house beers with a wide variety of innovative, global flavors and premium ingredients, guests get a front seat to a culinary experience unlike any other.

Fans can begin their one-of-a-kind Gastro-Brewery journey with these flatbreads made with scratch dough handcrafted with brewed-onsite brown ale and grains:

Sonoma – Shaved green apples, bleu cheese, truffle cream, charred shallots, shaved kale and herbed honey.

– Shaved green apples, bleu cheese, truffle cream, charred shallots, shaved kale and herbed honey. Braised Short Rib & Brussels Flatbread – Braised short rib, crispy Brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, parmesan and roasted garlic sauce.

For something on the lighter side, guests can choose from Rock Bottom’s fresh, delicious soups, salads, bowls and handhelds – which can be modified by requesting gluten-sensitive buns or lettuce wraps to adhere to more dietary preferences and lifestyles – including:

Soy Ginger Salad – Napa cabbage, cucumber, red bell pepper, edamame, sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, soy-ginger dressing and spicy peanut sauce.

– Napa cabbage, cucumber, red bell pepper, edamame, sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, soy-ginger dressing and spicy peanut sauce. Tiger Cry Bowl – Edamame, braised shiitakes, carrots, cucumber, Brussels sprouts, sweet smoke glaze, toasted sesame seeds and choice of ancient grains mix or cauliflower rice.

– Edamame, braised shiitakes, carrots, cucumber, Brussels sprouts, sweet smoke glaze, toasted sesame seeds and choice of ancient grains mix or cauliflower rice. Fancy Farmer Bowl – Roasted beets, carrots, pickled red onion, avocado, spiced almonds, cranberries, arugula, green goddess vinaigrette and choice of ancient grains mix or cauliflower rice.

– Roasted beets, carrots, pickled red onion, avocado, spiced almonds, cranberries, arugula, green goddess vinaigrette and choice of ancient grains mix or cauliflower rice. Philly Cheesesteak – Shaved sirloin, American and pepper jack cheese, mayo, grilled onions and peppers.

– Shaved sirloin, American and pepper jack cheese, mayo, grilled onions and peppers. Beyond ® Veggie Burger – Plant-based Beyond Burger ® , pesto kale, oven-roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan, pickled red onion and roasted garlic aioli.

– Plant-based Beyond Burger , pesto kale, oven-roasted tomatoes, shaved parmesan, pickled red onion and roasted garlic aioli. Umami Wagyu Burger – Wagyu beef, umami-charred shrooms, roasted tomatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts, shaved parmesan and roasted garlic aioli.

– Wagyu beef, umami-charred shrooms, roasted tomatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts, shaved parmesan and roasted garlic aioli. Bison Frito Pie – Bison beer chili, Frito crust, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, served with a bag of Fritos, pickled jalapeño, sour cream and yellow onion.

Rock Bottom is also debuting new enhanced, inventive entrées on its main course lineup, such as:

Sizzling Steak & Fries – 12-ounce grilled ribeye, sautéed peppers and onions, jalapeño butter and waffle fries.

– 12-ounce grilled ribeye, sautéed peppers and onions, jalapeño butter and waffle fries. Chicken Carbonara – Linguini, garlic-parmesan cream, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil, black peppercorn, bacon, arugula and sunny-side up egg.

– Linguini, garlic-parmesan cream, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil, black peppercorn, bacon, arugula and sunny-side up egg. Freshly Grilled Salmon – Grilled salmon filet, roasted Brussels sprouts and cauliflower rice.

Rock Bottom’s experience goes far beyond just enjoying high-quality food and beer. Guests can sip on house-fermented seltzers or booze-infused Booty Shakes like SHAKE-IRA SHAKE-IRA – a porter Kahlúa brownie milkshake – and finish their meal on a sweet note with Beer Donut Holes – made with porter caramel, sweet buttermilk glaze and confectionary sugar.

“Rock Bottom has always been a beloved restaurant where guests can have a fun time enjoying in-house brews and craveable food,” said Marketing Director Jennifer Ruppert. “Our lively atmosphere will remain the place to be for a fun time with friends or family, but now, we’re taking our brand to the next level with a new menu full of elevated eats and craft drinks. Rock Bottom is becoming the only Gastro-Brewery that has gourmet, chef-inspired fare to complement our leading-edge beers.”

To see the full menu, visit rockbottom.com .

About Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Rock Bottom, founded in Denver over 20 years ago, is the perfect juxtaposition of a friendly neighborhood bar, a gourmet eatery and a craft brewery. As a Gastro-Brewery, Rock Bottom combines the best of all these worlds to create a culinary and bar experience like no other. Its 200+ unique, award-winning pints handcrafted from on-site Brewmasters combined with innovative, chef-crafted food and an atmosphere filled with laughter and good conversation makes Rock Bottom the place to be. With more than 200 beer medals awarded from prestigious events like World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival®, Rock Bottom is continually recognized for its innovation and leadership in the industry. Rock Bottom currently operates 19 locations in 11 states. For more information, visit rockbottom.com and follow Rock Bottom on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About SPB Hospitality

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

