Explore Bold Korean Flavors with Dog Haus’ New One-of-a-Kind Creation

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept continues Chef Collaboration Series to raise funds for No Kid Hungry with launch of Buldogi, available April 1 – May 16

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus is taking guests’ tastebuds on an unforgettable trip across the Pacific Ocean with the debut of its newest limited-time item.

As part of its Chef Collaboration Series , Würstmacher Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ culinary team partnered with renowned TV personality and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hawaii and Las Vegas Chef/Restaurateur Chris Oh to launch Buldogi – an all-beef dog topped with Korean barbecue beef, K-POP kimchi mayo, pickled vegetables, a sunny side up egg, scallions and furikake, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

This one-of-a-kind item is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide from April 1 through May 16. For each purchase of the Buldogi, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry .

“I’ve had a blast working with Adam and pushing the culinary envelope to create a hot dog that guests have never tasted before,” Oh said. “My modern Korean flare is what makes me a great chef, so we had to think outside of the box on how we can incorporate this signature part of my cooking on a hot dog. Putting our two innovative minds together led us to the Buldogi, a bold item that exudes the Korean food scene with every bite.”

Every couple months, the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept teams up with the country’s top chefs to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. A month following the item’s launch at Dog Haus, each chef will also dish up offshoot items for The Absolute Brands – a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique virtual concepts. Offered exclusively through The Absolute Brands’ delivery- and pickup-only concepts – which currently include Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos – $1 of the purchase price from each of The Absolute Brands’ items in the series will also be donated to No Kid Hungry.

“Fans rave about our Chef Collaboration Series because it gives them the opportunity to try creative items they can’t find anywhere else while raising funds for No Kid Hungry,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “How often do you see a Korean-inspired hot dog? Probably not often. And there’s still more must-try items to come for The Absolute Brands!”

To date, Dog Haus has raised over $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, which has helped to provide 1 million meals to children in need.*

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

