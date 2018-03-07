Experience The Taste Of Spring At Rotolo’s

Popular pizzeria debuts seasonal menu, available through May 6
Tyler, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Rotolo’s – the Baton Rouge-based pizzeria – is celebrating the arrival of Spring by launching a special seasonal menu.
The innovative chefs at Rotolo’s have incorporated the fresh taste of Spring into five delicious new dishes that are sure to please every palate, including:
Salads
Sandwiches
“Our team is constantly experimenting with seasonal ingredients in order to ensure that we are serving our guests the freshest dishes possible,” said Mitch Rotolo Jr., member of the World Pizza Team and 2016 World Champion at the World Pizza Games. “Rotolo’s is all about unwinding after a long day, hanging with friends and family and forgetting life’s stresses while indulging in quality food. Each of these innovative new offerings really add to the value and experience that we guarantee here at Rotolo’s.”
The Spring menu is only available* through May 6, so be sure to visit your favorite Rotolo’s to enjoy these specials before the season comes to an end. For the restaurant nearest you and more information, visit Rotolos.com. *Spring menu is not available at Rotolo’s Craft & Crust on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge.
Rotolo’s talented chefs make dough from scratch, fresh daily at each location. They also take the time to craft their own sauces and hand cut fresh veggies. That’s why every pizza, pasta, salad, sandwich, soup and calzone served is bursting with authentic flavor. Rotolo’s food is so good, that they took home gold at the World Pizza Games in 2016.
About Rotolo’s
In 1996, Mitch Rotolo opened the first Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Baton Rouge, La., just a pizza throw away from LSU. Over 20 years later, the casual Italian restaurant now has over 30 franchises throughout Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida, with many more in the works. For more information, visit Rotolos.com and connect with Rotolo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For franchising information, call 225.367.6400 or visit Rotolos.com/franchise.
Contact:
Brooke Johnston
Champion Management
972-930-9933
bjohnston@championmgt.com
www.championmgt.com
The best kinds of trips are not always spontaneous; sometimes they take months of planning
The 'Top Chef' judge is one of 19 new dolls Mattel released to mark International Women's Day.
What do you think people did before they had an abundance of commercial cleaning products to choose from?