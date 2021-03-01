Experience Legendary Irish Hospitality the Bennigan’s Way This St. Paddy’s Day

Iconic restaurant brand features Blarney Blast menu, available from March 2-30; green beer and more on tap week of St. Patrick’s Day

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bennigan’s fans are in luck … It’s time to don your green attire and head to the most Legendary, shamrockin’ celebration around!

Bennigan’s has always been renowned for its one-of-a-kind Irish hospitality. That’s why the iconic restaurant brand is hosting St. Paddy’s Day festivities unlike any other! From March 2-30, guests can celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and the start of spring with an exclusive new Blarney Blast menu that features these scratch-made, Irish-inspired items:

Paddy’s Famous Poutine Pub Fries – The Irish version of Poutine! Bennigan’s Homestyle French fries piled high then topped with Colby cheese and made-from-scratch Paddy’s Irish Whiskey glaze, garnished with green onions.

The Classic Reuben – An Irish favorite! Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on Rye bread.

Finn’s Beer Battered Fish & Chips – Tender white fish fillets hand-crafted in a delicious beer batter, lightly fried to crispy and golden brown and served with Homestyle French Fries, kicked-up coleslaw and jalapeño tartar sauce.

Paddy’s Grilled Chicken & Shrimp – A succulent grilled chicken breast and loaded fire-grilled shrimp skewer lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, then finished with Bennigan’s made-from-scratch Irish Whiskey Glaze and placed on a bed of crispy fried onions, served with herb rice pilaf and broccoli sauté.

To really get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit, fans can raise a traditional Irish toast to health – Sláinte! – with these innovative, handcrafted cocktails:

Celtic Peach Breeze – Jim Beam Peach Bourbon, Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Finest Call Peach Purée and Red Bull® Yellow Edition, topped with Sprite®.

Irish Rainbow – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Midori Melon Liqueur, Dekuyper Blue Curaçao, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Finest Call Passion Fruit Purée and grenadine.

Kiwi RaspbeRita – Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Stoli Razberi Vodka, Monin Kiwi and Finest Call Premium Lime Sour.

Paddy’s Island Iced Tea – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Stolichnaya Vodka, Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum, Midori Melon Liqueur, Dekuyper Blue Curaçao, Finest Call Peach Puree and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour.

Samuel Adams Boston Lager – Bold, rich and complex. The unmistakable character of this brew has become an American original.

Cupcake Chardonnay – Cupcake Chardonnay is crafted with grapes from California’s esteemed Monterey County. This barrel-fermented Chardonnay achieves a rich, creamy wine with flavors of apple, lemon, vanilla and a hint of toasted almond.

Along with its delicious Blarney Blast menu, each Bennigan’s location will feature green beer, Corned Beef and Cabbage and Beer Cheese Soup during the week of St. Patrick’s Day while supplies last!

“Since 1976, Bennigan’s has been delighting the world with our unique, Legendary Irish hospitality,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “This special part of our brand has always set us apart from the rest, because only Bennigan’s can create such emotional connections with our loyal fans. This year, St. Paddy’s Day is even more exciting because it marks optimism. The weather is finally starting to warm up with the start of spring, and we can see how far we’ve come from this time last year when schools began to close and dining rooms were forced to shut down. We’ve made such tremendous progress in the past year, and what better way to rejoice than with authentic, world-class food and premium cocktails?!”

The strong global demand for Bennigan’s is fueling aggressive growth worldwide. Currently, Bennigan’s has more than 100 locations open, under contract and in development. The iconic menu, extensive beverage program and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees. Legendary Restaurant Brands has three Bennigan’s On The Fly locations set to open in early 2021 in Peoria, Arizona and Coralville and Dubuque, Iowa.

In the last few years, Bennigan’s has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj Islands, Bahrain. The brand’s new restaurant design has proven to be a perfect fit for secondary markets and continues to drive strong unit economics at locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas.

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood full-service restaurant that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. The polished, fast-casual brand Bennigan’s On The Fly was designed for non-traditional venues, including hotels, or as a delivery-only virtual model that can be operated out of an existing commercial kitchen. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join Bennigan’s Legendary franchise family, visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800.804.5049.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Experience Legendary Irish Hospitality the Bennigan’s Way This St. Paddy’s Day first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.