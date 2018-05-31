Experience Heart-pounding FUN This Summer At Main Event Entertainment

Summer FUNpass now available

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) School’s out, and fun is in at Main Event Entertainment.

To celebrate, Main Event is giving guests a great place for families and friends to bond over endless high-five moments with the return of its Play All Day Summer FUNpass.

Beginning Tuesday, May 29, guests can have a whole lot of FUN with all-you-can-play activities* – bowling, billiards, laser tag and more – Sunday through Friday at participating centers for just $18.95 per person. *Activities vary by location.

“Our Summer FUNpass is perfect for families and friends looking for a way to have a memorable summer while staying active and enjoying a little friendly competition,” said Brendan Mauri, Senior Director of Marketing at Main Event Entertainment. “Guests of all ages can customize their experience and play a variety of activities all day under one roof. Available at one great price, this is the perfect way to amp up the summer fun while the kids are out of school.”

Summer hours start on Tuesday, May 29, so come in early and maximize your fun all season long. Main Event will open early Sunday through Friday at 10 a.m., and Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos or oven-baked artisan pizza in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

To check out the new menu or book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 40 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to have some serious FUN. The company currently has four new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 – 2019 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com