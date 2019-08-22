Experience the Flavors of the World During Pie Five’s Pizza Passport Sweepstakes

Fast-casual pizza brand is giving away a seven-night European cruise for two; enter to win through Dec. 30

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza is taking guests on a journey around the world with its Pizza Passport Sweepstakes.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, guests are invited to enter for the chance to win a seven-night European cruise for two. How? Simply download the Pie Five app and be entered to win. Plus, every pizza or salad purchased through the app will count as an additional entry into the sweepstakes. It’s as easy as … pie.

That’s not all; Pie Five is also featuring a new international pizza and salad every month through the end of the year! The first stop on the Pizza Passport is the Greek-inspired Athenian Pizza, one of the original pizzas that launched with Pie Five and a fan favorite! Guests can take their taste buds on an adventure – without having to go through customs – with the delicious combination of light garlic olive oil and mozzarella topped with chicken, kalamata olives, banana peppers, red onions and finished with feta, fresh basil and sundried tomato puree. Try it as a pizza or now as a salad!

“The Athenian Pizza is truly an original and preferred by most of our guests,” said Christina Coy, vice president of marketing for Pie Five. “If you haven’t tried it yet, you have to; you’ll feel like your mouth is on vacation! Speaking of vacations, we can’t wait to send two pizza-loving fans to Europe.”

The sweepstakes will stop accepting entries on Dec. 30. Pie Five will announce the next Pizza Passport flavor in October, so stay tuned by joining the Circle of Crust and using the app.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

