Experience the Flavors of Fall at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café chain to serve up signature Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Cookies beginning Sept. 4

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pumpkin Spice and everything nice. That’s what fall tastes like at Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®!

Yes, it’s that special time of year again when the air is crisp and pumpkins flourish across the land. And right on cue, Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is serving up two seasonal favorites sure to deliver that warm and cozy feeling we all crave.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 4, cafés across North America will begin serving up their popular Pumpkin Spice Lattes and freshly baked Pumpkin Spice Cookies.

“There’s no doubt that we’re best known for our Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookies and specialty Nescafe® Milano coffees; but pumpkin season gives us the chance to create some distinctive fall specialties that everyone loves,” said Ziad Dalal, Founder and President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “Few seasonal treats are as delightful as our Pumpkin Spice Lattes, unless, of course, you consider our scrumptious Pumpkin Spice Cookies.”

These fall favorites are only available through Nov. 4, so hurry over to your nearest Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip to get your pumpkin fix before it’s too late.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around the world’s most recognized food brand – Nestlé. While local menus can vary, all cafés feature the universally loved Nestlé Toll House cookies, cookie cakes and coffee, along with an assortment of freshly baked confections. Other items typically include brownies, smoothies, ice creams, cold beverages, panini sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, and crepes.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 150 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

