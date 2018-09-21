Exhibition Preview: Lenny Kravitz’ ‘Assemblage’ Turns the Photographic Lens on Some Very Famous Friends

From Peter Greenaway’s The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, to this year’s Crazy Rich Asians, a certain voyeuristic curiosity has continually driven our desire to view fabulous people being, well, fabulously decadent.

And so it was when Dom Pérignon asked its current Creative Director, the inimitable Lenny Kravitz, to turn his lens on a dizzyingly talented group of his famous friends, gathered for a splashy dinner party at his home in Los Angeles. The resulting images, fittingly and collectively titled Assemblage, will be exhibited at the fashion-fave Skylight Modern space in Chelsea, from September 29 to October 6.

Exactly who was in attendance? Designer Alexander Wang, dancer/choreographer Benjamin Millepied, Japanese footballer Hidetoshi Nakata, model Abbey Lee Kershaw, legendary actors Harvey Keitel and Susan Sarandon, and, probably not having to work too hard for an invite, his musician-actor daughter Zoë Kravitz. We’d have loved to have been a fly on the wall.

Lenny, for his part, has proven one of our few genuine modern Renaissance men, paralleling a monumental music career with successes as both an interior designer (Kravitz Design) and, as affirmed here, a formidable photographer. His first new album in four years, Raise Vibration, was released September 7.

