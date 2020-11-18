Exercise your options: Shape up your home workout routine with these items

Just when you found your fitness regimen rhythm without the aid of your local gym, pandemic pounds loom as the holiday eating season nears. No worries. You just have to get creative with your workouts. Brighten up your home gym with new decor, or buy a new apparatus that flexes you in a new area in your home or on your person. Either way, these items may help kickstart the endorphins when you put them in your cart for you or your loved ones.

Yoga Joes figurines

Ten-hut! Drop and give me downward dog pose! Designer Dan Abramson upgraded a familiar childhood toy: plastic, green Army men. The platoon of posing servicemen show off their strength and flexibility a la yoga. The men come packaged in a "mini yoga studio" box with a bamboo floor. $25, uncommongoods.com

Bala Bangles

Wait, there are weights that are fashionable and purposeful? These weighted bands come in a number of vivid colors and weights (half-pound to 2 pounds) to amplify the benefits of any workout. They can be worn on wrists or ankles for training and recreational activities alike. $40-$65, shopbala.com

The Mirror personal home gym

The Mirror is a personal home gym (occupies less than 2 feet of wall space) that lets subscribers get personalized workouts from certified trainers. Your goals, preferences and personal playlists (for up to six family members) make the Mirror customizable. Connect it with your Bluetooth heart rate monitor to measure your heart rate in real time. The Mirror's algorithm tracks your workout results to monitor your progress. $1,495, mirror.co

StepDesk Custom Walking Treadmill Desk

With so many exercise items hard to get because everyone is working out from home, here's something to adapt your existing treadmill. You just need flat, horizontal handlebars for this custom tray. Regardless of the manufacturer or model of the treadmill, you can walk while you work. $197 (with cup holder), etsy.com

Leg&Go 3 in 1 wooden balance bike

The little ones need to work their muscles too. Funyard's wooden bike adapts as children ages 10 months to 6 years grow. The bike teaches walking, balancing and pedaling. Adjust the height of the seat (25 cm to 47 cm), the angle of the front fork and the distance between the seat and the handlebar as the little ones grow. $476.86, etsy.com

Kettle Gryp portable weight grip

No kettlebells on hand? Don't stress. This 1-pound attachable handle turns any set of dumbbells into a set of kettlebells for your workout. $34.95, amazon.com

Core meditation trainer

You work on your physical health, and mental wellness is a part of that. This handheld item has electrocardiogram sensors that measure how stressed or calm you are feeling as you meditate. The device guides you through breath-training routines aimed at recentering and helping maintain focus. $169-$229, hellocore.com

HyFit Gear Resistance System

The HyFit Gear Resistance System provides a resistance workout customized for you. The home gym can be erected anywhere in your residence and tracks your physical progress while working out. There's a sensor on it that detects biometrics like reps and calories burned to give you specifics on your workout. $250, hyfitgear.com

Musician's Hand Grip Exerciser

Anyone can squeeze putty to exercise the hand. This adjustable device improves hand flexibility and combats fatigue — great after a long day on the computer when pain and stiffness begin. The reverse-grip hand exerciser also features adjustable anchors for each band on your finger so you can customize the resistance for each finger. $30, uncommongoods.com

Spinsterz Adult Hula Hoop

Classics always have a place in your space. The Spinsterz Adult Hula Hoops are for beginners looking to get fit, burn fat and stay in shape. Every hoop is made by hand in Bend, Oregon, and finished with a cloth tape that adds weight and gives the hooper the maximum amount of grip. $42.95, etsy.com

Technogym Bench

Don't have much room to flex and stretch? This compact training apparatus provides a variety of workouts in a limited space. Five pairs of hexagonal dumbbells (3.5, 5, 10, 15 and 20 pounds) and three resistance bands are included in the bench that is built for comfort and stability during workouts. $990, technogym.com

Gym Wall Mounted Door Pull Up Board

Forget those bars that you have to put up in the doorway. This decorative pull-up board offers a bit more range in your pull-up routine. Developed by Titan Engineering, this item has over 30 types of grips and the ability to perform a variety of exercises. $231, etsy.com

