Evoo Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen Announces Franchise Launch

The fast-casual concept is sharing its franchise opportunity for the first time through its national sales rollout.

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Evoo Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen , a wildly popular Orlando-based Mediterranean fast-casual concept, has just announced its franchise launch for 2022.

Currently operating across the Orlando area and near tourist hotspots such as Disney World and the Crayola Experience, Evoo is offering its franchise package to entrepreneurial hopefuls throughout the US. The brand is working with Atlanta-based FMS Franchise at the outset of their sales kickoff, the same company that assisted with its franchise development earlier this year.

Evoo is a unique concept in the franchise marketplace, boasting fresh Lebanese cuisine. Founded by Frank Ishraki in 2020, the company is built upon decades of business experience. Ishraki first owned a successful chain of 15 shawarma restaurants in Canada, before moving his family to Florida, where he established Evoo, then known as Chickpeas. Within 24 months of opening, Evoo grew from one location to four. For the franchise expansion, Ishraki is joined by Jeremy Thakurdin, an experienced business owner and attorney, who has practiced business law since 2008. Jeremy serves as in-house counsel for Evoo.

Franchisees gain a turnkey QSR concept that includes customizable marketing materials, ongoing operational support, initial and refresher training, and other key support components. All franchisees are granted an exclusive territory. To learn more about the Evoo franchise opportunity, stop by their franchise website at www.evoofranchising.com .

About Evoo Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen

Evoo is an Orlando-based Mediterranean style QSR concept serving shawarma, falafel, tabbouleh, and other healthy offerings. The company offers a menu that caters to a variety of palates, all made with fresh, premium ingredients. Visit the Evoo website to learn more about the brand at evoousa.com To learn more about how to become a Evoo franchise partner, visit www.evoofranchising.com .

Media Contact:

franchising@evoousa.com

727-490-9329

The post Evoo Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen Announces Franchise Launch first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.