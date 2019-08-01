Everything is Peachy Keen at Press Waffle Co.

Customizable waffle concept brings back a crowd favorite Aug. 1 – 31

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com ) Press Waffle Co. created a sweet treat that is sure to have all waffle-lovers feeling just peachy after the first bite.

Available only during the month of August, guests can devour Press’ new waffle, The Peachy Keen – glazed peaches drizzled in caramel and topped with house-made whipped cream, all perched on top of a signature, fluffy Liege waffle.

“Peach season is upon us, and while it’s still hot outside, we are trying to keep things light and fresh with this monthly special,” said Bryan Lewis, co-owner of Press Waffle Co. “And with National Waffle Day coming up on Aug. 24, guests have all the more reason to come try it out!”

This tasty treat is only available for a limited time, so head to your nearest Press Waffle Co. for the Best. Waffles. Ever.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave, as millions of viewers of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank learned in late-March. Following Bryan and Caleb Lewis’ compelling presentation – highlighted by a serving of their signature waffle creations – the Sharks engaged in a feeding frenzy to partner with the Dallas-based brand. The brothers eventually agreed to an extraordinary offer from Barbara Corcoran, which is now funding Press’ nationwide expansion. You can find out more about their upcoming openings and franchise opportunities at ownapress.com.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

There are now four Press locations: In Plano’s Legacy Hall, Fort Worth’s Food Hall at Crockett Row and Baybrook Mall in Friendswood (Houston), and its newest in Oklahoma City’s The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails. For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com