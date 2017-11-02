Everyone's favorite 'souper' event returns to ArtsQuest

Want to sample soups from some of the best restaurants in the Lehigh Valley?

If the answer is yes, you’ll want to get your tickets for ArtsQuest’s ninth annual Souper Bowl, which will be held noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at SteelStacks.

Here are just a few of the restaurants and caterers lined up for this popular event:

* 187 Rue Principale, Emmaus,

* Aramark at SteelStacks, Bethlehem

* Café The Lodge, Bethlehem

* Cathy's Creative Catering, Catasauqua

* Copperhead Grille, Allentown

* Emeril's Fish House, Bethlehem

* Iron Lakes Country Club, Allentown

* Johnny's Bagels and Deli, Bethlehem\

* Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub, Bethlehem

* Roosevelt's 21st, Bethlehem

* Social Still, Bethlehem

* Southside 313, Bethlehem

* The Steel Pub, Bethlehem

* The View at Morgan Hill, Easton

* Volpe's Sports Bar & Grill, Emmaus & Allentown

* Whole Foods, Lower Macungie Twp.

Once you’ve tasted the soups, you can help vote for your favorite, with winning restaurant named the Souper Bowl Champion. Last year’s winner was the Copperhead Grille.

A panel of judges will also sample all the soups and award the best entries in six different categories: vegetarian, seafood-based, cream-based, meat-based, ethnic and most original. The afternoon also features live entertainment from the Dan DeChellis Trio and a raffle that includes prizes donated by the participating restaurants.

The event benefits ArtsQuest’s Arts Education Fund. How much: General admission, $30 for ArtsQuest members, $35 for the public. VIP tickets, which include early entrance to the event for the first chance to taste the soups and meet the chefs, $55 for ArtsQuest members and $60 for the public.

Note: This sells out quickly.

Tickets, info: www.steelstacks.org, 610-332-3378.

