Everyone’s a Winner with Hooters Scratch & Wing Cards During the Tournament Games

Prizes come with every scratch-off card, including chance to win free Smoked Wings for a year

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Even as brackets go up in smoke, college basketball fans can’t lose with Hooters new Smoked Wings. Throughout the tournament games, fans will receive a guaranteed-to-win Scratch & Wing card with any order of Smoked Wings. Whether enjoying Smoked Wings in your favorite Hooters restaurant, To-Go or via Delivery, fans will receive a card to win through April 2.

Every Scratch & Wing card is a winner, with prizes including free Hooters Smoked Wings for a year, a 50-inch flat screen television, Hooters freebies and more. One lucky guest will also win the grand prize of an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the 2018 Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant.

Hooters Smoked Wings are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house. Guests can enhance their Smoked Wings with their favorite choice of Hooters 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, such as new Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Since its test introduction in early 2016, Hooters Smoked Wings have become one of the most popular menu items for guests, and are now available at all locations across the United States. And with half the calories of traditional wings, Smoked Wings provide guests a healthier option without sacrificing robust flavor.

Hooters Scratch & Wing cards are available through Hooters To-Go, Delivery and at participating Hooters locations across the United States with the purchase of Smoked Wings through April 2, 2018, while supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional offer. Visit hooters.com/scratchandwing for official rules and full details.

