Everyone Is Invited to Celebrate 35 Years of Good Times

Regional quick service brand celebrates its 35th anniversary with giveaways and unique special on Sept.17

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) So much has changed since 1987, but since Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard debuted in Boulder 35 years ago, nothing has changed its commitment to all-natural food, fresh frozen custard and dedication to the community.

To honor that commitment and thank the community for three-and-a-half decades of loyal support, the brand is taking its price back in time. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Good Times will offer guests a single scoop of its thick, rich, all-natural frozen custard for just 35 cents all day!

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to celebrate 35 years of sharing great food and good times with our loyal guests,” Good Times CEO Ryan Zink said. “We wanted to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone for their support over the years by serving up our signature treat at such a delicious price. To everyone who loves Good Times, ‘Happy 35 Years, and here’s to many more.’”

The popular brand will keep the good times rolling throughout its anniversary week, giving away tickets to several upcoming concerts and sporting events from Sept. 12 to Sept. 17. Be sure to follow the official Good Times accounts on TikTok and Instagram for your chance to win!

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants located primarily in Colorado, in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times provides a menu of high-quality all-natural hamburgers featuring Meyer All Natural Angus Beef , Springer Mountain Farms 100% all-natural chicken tenderloins, fresh frozen custard, natural cut fries, fresh lemonades and other unique offerings. Good Times currently operates and franchises 38 restaurants. For more information about Good Times, please visit our website . Connect with Good Times on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

