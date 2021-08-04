Everybody Wins Big for Pizza Guys’ 35th Anniversary

Expanding pizza franchise concept launches the Golden Slice campaign to celebrate their history

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in unique flavors and fresh, high-quality food – is celebrating their 35th anniversary with their Golden Slice campaign, offering customers the opportunity to win pizza for a year!

“We are thrilled to celebrate our company’s milestone and give back to the people who have made our success possible: our customers,” stated Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “When I opened my first pizza restaurant in 1986 with my partner Reza Kalantari, I had no idea that it would become what it is today. For 35 years, I have seen team members become multi-unit owners, generations of customers still loyal to us and the growth of our communities we serve.”

From August through December 2021, Pizza Guys will be hiding 35 Golden Slice tickets inside their pizza boxes. Customers who buy any large pizza will have the chance to find one of these Golden Slices and receive free pizza for a year. The Golden Slices will randomly be distributed in pizza boxes across participating Pizza Guys locations. To claim the prize, the lucky finders will simply need to submit their information and a picture of their Golden Slice to goldenslice@pizzaguys.com .

For 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget and appeals to every customer. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

