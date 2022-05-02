Every Mom Deserves Legit. Texas. Barbecue. From Dickey’s

Texas style barbecue brand develops mouthwatering meals for Mother’s Day 2022

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Treat your mom this year with a day off from the stress of cooking by catering your Mother’s Day meal with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit ! Every year your mom deserves unique Mother’s Day gifts, and this year our catering options are the perfect fit to complete your family tradition. You know what they say, happy mom, happy life. So, join us as we spread our love for some Texas BBQ from our family to yours!

From hickory pit smoked meats to irresistible southern style inspired sides, Dickeys has you covered to help serve your mom everything she deserves this Mother’s Day. Fans can easily and conveniently order their favorite Texas-style BBQ online for FREE curbside delivery or pickup from their local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

The world’s largest barbecue concept’s Mother’s Day catering options include:

Standard Box Lunch – 10 person minimum , Classic sandwiches, a bag of chips and cookie.

, Classic sandwiches, a bag of chips and cookie. Classic Buffet – 10 person minimum, two slow-smoked meats and three sides, buttery rolls, relish tray, choice of barbecue sauce and paperware, with the guest’s choice to serve buffet style or individually packaged and plated.

While there’s no manual on how to be a mother, Dickey’s is giving families top tier tips to show their appreciation to the amazing women in their lives with even more delicious options. For those dining in on Mother’s Day, enjoy Dickey’s Kid’s Eat Free special on Sundays! Or if you’d rather celebrate at home, ‘cue up your cart and pick out a pack for pick up or curbside delivery to say thank you to mom with one of these Texas-style barbecue packs that everyone in the family can enjoy:

Family Pack – Feeds four to six with 2 pounds of meat, three medium sides and six rolls.

– Feeds four to six with 2 pounds of meat, three medium sides and six rolls. XL Pack – Feeds six to eight with 3 pounds of meat, four medium sides and eight rolls.

– Feeds six to eight with 3 pounds of meat, four medium sides and eight rolls. Wing pack – Feeds four to six with 24 wings, medium sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad and six rolls. Includes ranch and choice of two sauces.

– Feeds four to six with 24 wings, medium sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad and six rolls. Includes ranch and choice of two sauces. Picnic Pack – Feeds two to four with 1 pound of meat, two medium sides and four rolls.

– Feeds two to four with 1 pound of meat, two medium sides and four rolls. Big Yellow Box – Feeds 10-12 and includes 2 pounds of brisket, 2 pounds of pulled pork, large sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 12 rolls, pickles and onions.

To top off the holiday, get your mom the gift that keeps on giving by grabbing a universal Dickey’s Restaurant Brands gift card at your local store! The possibilities for Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

are endless as the gift card is redeemable at all Dickey’s restaurant concepts.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Lauren Tweet

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

469-594-3723

ltweet@dickeys.com

The post Every Mom Deserves Legit. Texas. Barbecue. From Dickey’s first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.