Every Bite is the Best Bite with Taco John’s New Taco Perfecto

Popular quick-service restaurant debuts innovative taco with aerodynamic shell, available beginning Jan. 27

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The taco shape hasn’t been improved on for hundreds of years, until now. Introducing the Taco Perfecto from Taco John’s .

Frustrated with getting too much shell and not enough ingredients in each bite? The Taco Perfecto’s extra-long 9-inch aerodynamic shell enables you to enjoy all of the bold flavors – meat, cheese, tomatoes and lettuce – at once, resulting in a perfect bite, every bite.

Starting today, guests can enjoy three Taco Perfecto options:

Chipotle Chicken – 9-inch taco shell stuffed with diced chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded lettuce and diced tomato.

– 9-inch taco shell stuffed with diced chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded lettuce and diced tomato. Sirloin Steak – 9-inch taco shell stuffed with sirloin steak, shredded cheddar cheese, house salsa, shredded lettuce and diced tomato.

– 9-inch taco shell stuffed with sirloin steak, shredded cheddar cheese, house salsa, shredded lettuce and diced tomato. Ground Beef – 9-inch taco shell stuffed with Taco John’s specialty seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, house salsa, shredded lettuce and diced tomato.

“Taco John’s has been serving tacos since 1969, so you can say we are experts in this area,” said Vice President for Menu Strategy and Innovation Bob Karisny. “We also have an innovative spirit that never slows down. This is why we set out to create the perfect taco. We craft bold, flavorful tacos with quality ingredients that you don’t want to miss out on. So, we crafted a taco that would help our guests enjoy all of the delicious taco flavors in one bite. It wasn’t easy to perfect, but it sure is easy to eat.”

The Taco Perfecto will be available starting Jan. 27, so be sure to visit your favorite Taco John’s restaurant to experience what perfection tastes like.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com .