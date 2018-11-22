Event center, fine dining restaurant opening Friday at former Cascade Lodge in Durham Township

A scenic Bucks County landmark has found new life under new owners.

The Cascade Lodge, a popular dining destination that closed a couple years ago after more than 70 years of business in Durham Township, has been transformed into a new restaurant and event venue, Durham Springs Culinary Event Center and Cascade: The Restaurant at Durham Springs.

Dan Fehlig and Ian Humphreys, of Lower Saucon Township, purchased the 5065 Lehnenberg Road property in April 2017 and spent much of this year renovating the 14,000-square-foot structure.

The first-floor restaurant, which will debut Friday, offers seating for 70 guests to enjoy “modern American cuisine” with an emphasis on seasonal dishes made with local ingredients, Fehlig said.

“Our country is a melting pot, so modern or new American cuisine is influenced by various cultures,” Fehlig said. “We have influences from France, Italy, Asia — everywhere around the world.”

The menu changes regularly with opening selections including appetizers ($14-$21) such as grilled Spanish octopus, imported burrata, Maine lobster cocktail and braised rabbit with semolina gnocchi, maitake mushrooms and parmesan fondue; and entrees ($26-$39) such as seared scallops, slow-cooked wild salmon, madras vegetarian curry hot pot and grass-fed, Rossini-style beef tenderloin.

Desserts include crème brulee, dark chocolate ganache cake with espresso mousse, warm almond raspberry tart with brown butter and more.

A 10-seat bar, with adjacent banquette seating, offers five draft beers, craft cocktails and about 50 wines.

The restaurant also has a sommelier and wine lockers for those wishing to store their favorite wine bottles.

A “Bar Bites” menu, with items priced from $10 to $18, is highlighted by a cheesesteak empanada with spicy homemade ketchup, black Angus burger with cave-aged cheddar and Buffalo sauce, fried breaded oysters with Cajun remoulade sauce and chicken and smoked provolone arancini with shaved parmesan.

“We are fine dining, but we are approachable and affordable,” Fehlig said. “Our entrees are in the $20 and $30 price range, not $40 and $50.”

Cascade’s executive chef is Francesco Martorella, a Palisades High School graduate who has worked at prominent Philadelphia restaurants such as Le Bec-Fin, Ciboulette, Brasserie Perrier and Bliss.

The culinary director is Christopher Hirsheimer, co-founder of Canal House, a photo and design studio for cookbooks and magazines. She’s also held editing gigs at Metropolitan Home and Saveur magazines.

“We want to be the finest restaurant in the area, perhaps even the east coast,” Fehlig said. “This is our art and it’s not just about pushing to the bottom line for us. It’s about leading people through a wonderful dining experience and making them feel comfortable, so they come to eat once a week and not just for special occasions.”

Fehlig, who has degrees in theater and architecture, worked as a server and manager for 11 years at top New York restaurants such as The Four Seasons, 21 Club and The River Cafe before launching his Manhattan-based, high-end catering company, The Upper Crust, in 1983.

The Upper Crust is now the off-premise catering division of Durham Springs.

“We’re coming home to be in the place we want to be around the people we care about doing what we love,” Fehlig said.

The white-tablecloth restaurant, serving dinner Wednesday through Sunday (Sunday brunch coming next year), is supplemented by a new event center on the second floor.

Cascade Lodge’s former kitchen, totaling more than 3,000 square feet, was scaled back and much of it has been incorporated into the venue’s newly-constructed event space, able to accommodate 300 people seated and about 200 with a dance floor, Fehlig said.

The 30-foot-high room features chandeliers that can be lowered or raised, a wall of windows overlooking the 33-acre bucolic property and an adjacent outdoor deck and lawn area for ceremonies.

For parties above 200, you could choose to utilize the whole floor, which includes a parlor and “dance box” party room.

“The space is designed for maximum flexibility, so small and large parties will find a welcoming environment perfect for their needs,” Fehlig said.

Originally a 1730s farmhouse, the Cascade Lodge, near the Delaware River between Kintnersville and Riegelsville in upper Bucks County, opened as a boardinghouse and vacation spot for urbanites from New York and Philadelphia in 1939.

Leisure activities such as horseback riding, swimming and tennis made it a popular spot until the boardinghouse business tapered off in the 1960s.

The Cascade Lodge then began to focus on its cuisine, eventually becoming known for its tableside flambe dishes.

Fehlig and Humphreys purchased the property from Sandy Knuth, whose father- and mother-in-laws established the lodge.

“We have the most wonderful buyer-seller relationship because she shared with me all of the wonderful stories behind the property and I made the promise that we wouldn’t forget them,” said Fehlig, who hung historical photos of the former Cascade Lodge in the bar area.

The colonial farmhouse was brought back to its glory with refurbished hardwood floors and newly-restored multi-frame wood windows and shutters. A bridal salon, complete with hair washing sinks, was added to the second floor.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the venue, with a custom stained glass window depicting the property, “pin-spot” pendant lighting over each dining table and a 10-seat private dining room, next to a natural spring running through the floor.

“We’re offering the opposite of your average night out,” Fehlig said. “We are offering a first-class dining experience in a stunning country setting just minutes from the Lehigh Valley.”

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog