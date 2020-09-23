Even a Pandemic Can’t Slow Down Expansion for Iconic Bob & Edith’s Diner

The beloved diner recently opened its 5th corporate location, looks ahead to national franchise expansion

Arlington, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bob & Edith’s Diner , an iconic Washington, D.C. eatery beloved by celebrities and locals alike, recently opened its 5th corporate location at 5050 Lee Highway in Arlington, despite COVID-19-related delays. The new location welcomed more customers than anticipated in its first week (both on- and off-premise), highlighting the concept’s popularity and cult-like following in D.C. and surrounding areas.

The new location has special significance to owner Greg Bolton. “My dad worked at this very location 65 years ago, before he opened the first Bob & Edith’s Diner,” he said. “I worked at this location when I was 17, and now my kids and grandkids will own the location where their grandfather once worked.”

Greg’s son Chris, who is involved in the business as the third generation of Boltons, added, “We are fortunate our customers love us and support us with busy restaurants. We can’t think of a better return on our profits than reinvesting in new Bob & Edith’s Diner locations. Especially in these times, where there are great conversion opportunities as we saw with our restaurant in Crystal City, the potential returns are excellent.”

The 50-year-old, family-owned and operated business traditionally thrived off dine-in sales, and had to make operational changes to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. The diner made a quick and crucial pivot to implement new technology, update packaging to better accommodate pickup and delivery, create a digital-friendly menu and utilize third-party delivery apps. Today, they are operating at 50% dine-in sales and 50% off-premise sales.

Bob & Edith’s Diner is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand.

Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe believes the concept’s resiliency and continued growth signals strong opportunity for potential franchisees.

“The best way to tell if a restaurant concept is successful is to see if the insiders are reinvesting into more locations,” said Rowe. “Bob & Edith’s Diner continues to grow because customers love it, and these restaurants are busy to the point where the insiders see reinvesting any profits into more locations is giving the best returns on profits, and creating a stronger foundation as they expand nationally.”

The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States. To learn more about Bob & Edith’s Diner franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/bob-ediths-diner/ .

About Bob & Edith’s Diner

Bob & Edith’s Diner is an iconic Washington, D.C., area restaurant concept that operates 24 hours 7 days a week. Serving up cooked-to-order favorites around the clock, the family-run business has provided exceptional service and hospitality to each of its customers since opening in 1969. The concept currently operates five corporate locations in Arlington, Crystal City, Alexandria, and Springfield, Virginia. Bob & Edith’s Diner currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit BobandEdithsDiner.com and Facebook at facebook.com/BobandEdithsDiner .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth — as of 2020, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

