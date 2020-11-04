Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Even as fall term ends, Chicago Public Schools is still mum on a reopening date. Despite rumors, it won’t happen Monday, teachers union says.

November 4, 2020
Hannah Leone
The teachers union says "some principals" have claimed a plan is afoot to reopen schools Monday.