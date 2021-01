“If he follows through on his and his son’s [Donald Jr.'s] threats, they’ve got to primary against [Gov.] Brian Kemp in Georgia, they’ve got to primary [U.S. Sen.] John Thune in South Dakota, they’ve got to primary [U.S.] Sen. Rob Portman in Ohio," Mac Stipanovich said. "Do they primary Marco Rubio in Florida too? I don’t know. I’m not sure they can.”