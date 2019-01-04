Evanston's Boltwood restaurant now closed

Sad news from the North Shore: Boltwood, the restaurant Brian Huston opened in his hometown of Evanston, quietly closed after New Year’s Eve service.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that we have closed our doors for good,” Huston posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “It was an honor and pleasure to bring our love, through high-quality food and service, to the Evanston community.”

Huston also posted a montage of Boltwood photos, set to the Grateful Dead’s version of Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away.”

Boltwood opened in June 2014. Huston had been the opening chef de cuisine at The Publican, and faint echoes of his six years at that Fulton Market restaurant were detectable in Boltwood’s menu, notably in Huston’s unfussy, elevated rustic food. He would top toast with oxtail marmalade and pickled veggies, offered an ever-changing selection of pastas, and among the restaurant’s signature dishes were the crispy potatoes, triple-fried in garlic schmaltz.

Huston offered no hint as to his future plans, but it’s hard to imagine a chef of this caliber remaining idle for long.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Reservations now live for 12th annual Chicago Restaurant Week »

JoJo's Milk Bar wants to be your first-date spot, plus other news »

Chicago restaurateur, former owner of Embeya in the West Loop, arrested in Spain on FBI request »