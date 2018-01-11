Ethiopian restaurant Mariam's closes on Seventh Street in Allentown

Mariam’s Restaurant, offering Ethiopian and American cuisine, has closed after nearly five years of business at 446 N. Seventh St. in downtown Allentown.
According to co-owner Ebisa Mulata, he and his wife, Beleteshachew, closed the restaurant due to health issues affecting the family.
They have no plans to re-open the eatery elsewhere.
Mariam’s, which closed in December, offered Ethiopian favorites such as lamb tibs, doro wot (a spicy chicken stew) and meat, chicken and vegetable sambusas (crispy pastries seasoned with onions and spices).
Beleteshachew chose the name Mariam’s to honor the Virgin Mary, her patron saint.
The couple put the restaurant and its four-story building up for sale in November.
