Established Multi-Unit Franchisees Continue to Grow With Del Taco

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), announced that several established multi-unit franchisees within its system are continuing to grow with the brand in 2018 and beyond, utilizing Del Taco as a growth and diversification vehicle for their company’s portfolios.

Existing Del Taco multi-unit franchisees that have units which have opened, or expect to open in 2018, include Paul Hitzelberger, Mark Miller, Brent Veach, Doug Koch and Mark Schostak, each of whom are growing with the brand in their respective markets across the Pacific Northwest, each of the Four Corners states and Michigan, demonstrating Del Taco’s broad geographic appeal.

Hitzelberger, who is the recipient of the Utah National Restaurant Association’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award, opened his 32nd and 33rd locations this year. For diners in Utah, they know heading to a Del Taco means a great experience from a brand that supports the community, with the Hitzelberger team having donated more than $1.1 million to various local organizations since 2008.

“Del Taco sits at a fantastic intersection of fresh food, offered at a great price. It’s a core reason why we continue to leverage it to expand our business, because Del Taco delivers what consumers are looking for,” said Hitzelberger. “This year, we’ve begun to place an additional system wide focus on hospitality, which we strongly believe will continue to elevate this brand to a white space that has tremendous continued growth potential.”

Brent Veach, longtime Del Taco franchisee, will be opening two new restaurants by year’s end, one in the Denver area and one in the Phoenix area, both growth areas for the brand. Along with having more than 40 Del Taco restaurants across Arizona and Colorado, Veach also serves as president of Del Taco’s Franchise Marketing Advisory Team which works with brand leadership to achieve transparent franchisee and franchisor relations.

“Del Taco’s leadership team understands what it takes to win in the restaurant environment,” said Veach. “As demonstrated by recent system-wide average sales increases, our organization believes the brand is well positioned for continued growth thanks to an unbeatable combination of freshly-prepared food served at a tremendous value.”

Del Taco presents significant growth potential for experienced multi-unit restaurant operators looking to diversify their business portfolio. The brand currently has more than 560 locations across 14 states, and with opportunities to grow in both existing and new markets, there is no better time to join Del Taco.

Those interested in taking advantage of the company’s tremendous potential, and learning more about its franchising opportunities are encouraged to contact Laura Tanaka at ltanaka@deltaco.com and/or register for an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. Del Taco’s new advertising campaign, “Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food,” further communicates the company’s commitment to providing guests with fresh, quality food prepared by hand every day. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

