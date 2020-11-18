The essential 2020 stocking stuffer? A new face mask.

Depending on who the recipient is, a face mask can say all kinds of things: I care. Or: You really need to upgrade from that paper surgical thing. Or, perhaps more simply: I'm passive aggressive. Whatever the case, masks are taking up a lot of facial real estate these days, so wouldn't it be nice to see some variety? Here are our picks to indulge your loved ones — or yourself. After all, they're essential.

Collina Strada mask with bows

Help your fashionable loved one make a sartorial statement while keeping safe. Your purchase supports indigenous collective Seeding Sovereignty. $100, collinastrada.com

Lolo Chiapas reusable face mask

For those who love a splash of color, these beautifully embroidered face masks are imported from Mexico. $11.99, lolomercadito.com

Clare V. Bowie mask in Nantucket Red

Coming or going, this mask will pop with a touch of sweetness. It's sort of like an apron for your face, with ties capable of making bows on the back of your head. $19, clarev.com

Fanatics sports team neck gaiters

One upside of masks? They're not nearly as messy as face paint. Sports fans can find options for nearly every team, ranging from traditional face masks to neck gaiters. $24.99, fanatics.com

Everlane 100% Human face mask

For the professional who still leaves the house, check out these chic masks from Everlane. Yes, there's basic black, but these subtle prints add a touch of polish — and proceeds support the ACLU. $18 for three, everlane.com

Graf Lantz Anshin organic cotton face mask

For those who complain about mask fit, consider this over-the-head model, which secures at the base of the neck and converts into a lanyard when not in use. Proceeds support Feeding America food banks. $22, graf-lantz.com

Lele Sadoughi pearl chain

Speaking of lanyards, this pearl chain works for both masks and sunglasses, a nice touch to upgrade even the most basic mask. $75 (mask not included), lelesadoughi.com

Outdoor Research face mask kit

For those hearty enough to exercise this winter, check out the selection at Outdoor Research. Neck gaiters are available, too, and for a more flexible option, this face mask kit — including three filters and a storage pouch — could work for everyday use as well. $20, outdoorresearch.com

Rowing Blazers fun shirt face mask

Rowing Blazers is prep-school cool at its finest, but for added oomph, package this mask with the book "True Prep" by Lisa Birnbach (and illustrated by Chip Kidd). $25, rowingblazers.com

Marine Layer tie masks

For those who'd rather be on their boats, try these nautical options, fit for beach bums and sailors alike. $25 for three, marinelayer.com

The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Anthony Fauci pin set

If Dr. Anthony Fauci is their personal hero, they probably already have masks. But they might need these pins to accessorize. $15.95, philosophersguild.com

