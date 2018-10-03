Essence of autumn: Boiling apple cider yields delightfully versatile ingredient for fall recipes

The leaves of the sumac, autumn’s sentinel, have begun to turn red or orange, and the maples will soon follow. Summer faded to fall on the equinox — this year, Sept. 22 — and that may be the bad news.

The good news is that fall’s brilliant colors signal that cider season has arrived. Knowledgeable cider-makers say the best cider is made with a blend of apples that combines sharp, sweet, bittersharp and bittersweet varieties. But even a cider made with sweet apples alone, served icy cold and preferably with a cinnamon-sugar-dusted doughnut in hand, is one of the Midwest’s fall pleasures.

They know a thing or two about cider in New England, too, where colonists brought the British cider-making tradition — and the apple trees, too — to these shores. The Puritans were used to cider, preferably lightly fermented, as an alternative to beer, and they would have wanted that familiar drink.

Even a small orchard can yield more apples for cider than a big family could use. As Lew Nichols and Annie Proulx write in their marvelous book, “Cider: Making, Using and Enjoying Sweet and Hard Cider” (Storey, 2003), a semi-dwarf tree can yield 4 to 5 bushels of apples, and every bushel yields 2 to 3 gallons of cider. A full-sized tree may produce as many as 18 bushels.

By the time of the American Revolution, people could buy sugar and molasses, and of course canny Yankees knew about making maple syrup and producing their own honey. But all that cider created another New England tradition: boiled cider, or as New Englanders sometimes called it, apple molasses.

Today, boiled cider is among the 3,500 foodstuffs on Slow Foods’ Ark of Taste, and one of only 200 from the United States. Although a few companies still offer boiled cider — King Arthur Flour and Wood’s Cider Mill in Vermont, to name a couple — it’s incredibly easy to make at home.

You’ll need a large pot, several hours of hands-off time and a gallon of good cider. Pour the cider into the pot, and bring it to a boil over high heat; if impurities rise, skim them off, so your boiled cider will be clear. Once the cider is at a rolling boil, reduce the heat enough to maintain a boil, and let the cider cook, uncovered, until it has reduced to about 2 cups. This may take three hours, and you’ll want to check on it from time to time, but you don’t need to stir it or fiddle with it in any way.

When the cider has reduced, strain it into something like a pint canning jar, and let it cool. Cover and refrigerate to use as desired. It will thicken slightly as it chills.

If you continue to boil it past the 2-cup mark, you’ll eventually get boiled cider jelly. But this will need stirring as it reduces more and more, and it’s prudent to transfer it from your large pot to a smaller one after you reach the two-cup stage.

You can use boiled cider in both sweet and savory applications.

I like a sheet-pan dinner with pork tenderloin medallions, chopped sweet potato or butternut squash, pearl onions and apples, all tossed in boiled cider and dusted with thyme and rosemary before baking.

A deep-dish double-apple pie of apples drizzled with boiled cider and topped with a classic streusel is another good way to use some of your stash.

But perhaps my favorite way to use boiled cider is in this cocktail.

Robin Mather is a longtime food journalist and the author of “The Feast Nearby,” a collection of seasonal essays and recipes from a year of eating locally.

Cider mill

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes: 1 serving

You can make a much sweeter version of this drink by using spiced rum instead of schnapps, and ginger ale instead of the ginger beer.

2 ounces apple schnapps, such as Schonauer Apple Schnapps

Alcoholic ginger beer, such as Crabbies Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer

2 tablespoons boiled cider

Small tart apple, for garnish

1 clove, for garnish

Fill a tall glass, such as a Tom Collins glass, with ice. Add the schnapps, then fill the glass almost completely with ginger beer. Add the boiled cider and stir. Cut three thin slices of apple, layer them and then fan them slightly; pin them together by pushing a clove through them. Set the apple fan atop the ice cubes in the drink and serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 264 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 46 g carbohydrates, 28 g sugar, 0 g protein, 25 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

Pork tenderloin medallions with apple, pearl onions and sweet potato

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

I’ve also used boneless pork country-style ribs, pork chops and pork loin in this dish with good results. Substitute butternut squash for the sweet potato for a nice switch-up.

1 1/4 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch thick medallions

2 tart apples, such as Granny Smith, cored, cut into chunks

1 bag (14.4 ounces) pearl onions, thawed

2 large orange, yellow or white sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into chunks

2 tablespoons boiled cider

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1 tablespoon dried rosemary

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried sage

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

2 Place the pork, apples, pearl onions and sweet potatoes in a large bowl; toss with the boiled cider and mustard until everything is coated.

3 Transfer the pork to a separate bowl; spread the apples, pearl onions and sweet potatoes on the baking sheet. If you have boiled cider mixture left in the bowl, drizzle it over all.

4 Crumble the rosemary, thyme and sage with your hands into a small bowl and blend. Scatter the dried herbs over the contents of the baking sheet.

5 Season generously with salt and pepper. Bake 15 minutes. Add pork to the pan; toss with other ingredients. Baked until pork is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving: 417 calories, 9 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 97 mg cholesterol, 50 g carbohydrates, 24 g sugar, 34 g protein, 209 mg sodium, 6 g fiber

Double-apple streusel-topped pie

Prep: 30 minutes

Bake: 50 to 60 minutes

Makes: 6 to 8 servings

If you prefer, you can cover this towering apple pie with a pastry crust, but a classic streusel topping is handsome and delicious.

Pastry for a 9- or 9 1/2-inch deep dish pie pan (store-bought or your favorite recipe)

4 large cooking apples, such as Granny Smith, Fuji, Honeycrisp or Jonagold, or a mix of those

2 teaspoons each: allspice, cinnamon, brown sugar, cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter, cut into bits

1/4 cup boiled cider, divided use

Streusel:

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup rolled oats

Pinch of salt

4 tablespoons butter

1 Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9- or 9 1/2-inch deep dish pie pan with pastry. Flute the edges. Set aside.

2 Peel and core the apples, then slice them as uniformly as possible into 1/8-inch slices. Place the sliced apples in a large bowl. Combine allspice, cinnamon, brown sugar, cornstarch and salt, and add to the apples, tossing to coat.

3 Place the apples in the lined pie dish. Dot the apples with bits of butter, then drizzle 2 tablespoons boiled cider over all.

4 For the streusel, combine flour, brown sugar, rolled oats and salt in a bowl. Use your fingers or a pastry blender to cut in the butter, until coarse crumbs form. Strew the streusel over the apples as evenly as possible. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons boiled cider.

Bake the pie for 45 minutes to an hour, or until apples are tender and crust is nicely browned. Allow pie to cool before slicing.

Nutrition information per serving: 324 calories, 15 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 23 mg cholesterol, 48 g carbohydrates, 24 g sugar, 3 g protein, 189 mg sodium, 3 g fiber

MORE COVERAGE

Autumn days ahead beg for slow-simmered foods, like a pot of beans »

Put a hop in your step with Cherry Bounce, from a Michigan distillery »

Craving: Chicago's best coffee shops, coffee roasters and more »