Espresso, Texas toast add oomph to steak sandwich

(Editor's note: This story was originally published June 14, 2016.)

Every year on Father’s Day, the kids ask my husband what he wants for dinner even though they already know the answer: A good steak cooked to perfection on the grill.

No surprise there. Father’s Day is the fourth most popular day for grilling in the country, after the holy trinity of holidays (Fourth of July and Labor and Memorial days). And steak is the No. 2 food prepared using a grill, according to Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association’s annual State of the Barbecue report.

I’m changing the menu up a bit with a hearty steak sandwich that features another of my husband’s favorite foods: coffee, in the form of a rich, lip-smackin’ espresso barbecue sauce.

What makes this steak great is that it is on a warm, crusty bed of thick-sliced Texas toast, a type of bread made famous in the Lone Star State in the early 1940s.

The story goes, a manager at Kirby’s Pig Stand, a Dallas-based chain of roadside barbecue restaurants, ordered thicker-than-usual slices of bread from Rainbow Bakery for his stand and so it could not be placed in a standard toaster. His head probably would have rolled had not an enterprising cook saved the day by suggesting that they slather both sides of the bread with butter, and grill it until golden.

The end result proved so delicious, it became an immediate hit, especially when the Texas Toast, as it came to be called, was used for chicken or pork sandwiches with sauces or gravy, or in French toast. Pig Stand owner Jesse Kirby also pioneered the onion ring and another Texas favorite, the chicken-fried steak sandwich, but that’s a culinary tale for another day.

This steak sandwich from grill master Jamie Purviance’s latest cookbook, “Weber’s New American Barbecue,” is super-easy, but still feels special. That makes it a perfect lunch or dinner for the man of the hour. The steak also would be incredible on top of a salad for those who are watching their carbs.

STEAK SANDWICHES ON TEXAS TOAST

For sauce

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 cup ketchup-style chili sauce

1/2 cup drip-brewed espresso or dark roast coffee

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

For rub

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon prepared chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For steak

1 flank steak, about 1 1/2 pounds and 3/4-inch thick

Extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 slices white, French or Italian bread, each about 1-inch thick

2 cups baby arugula

Make sauce: In heavy pan over medium-low heat, warm oil. Add onion and cook until soft and very dark, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add chili powder, cumin and paprika and stir well. Add remaining sauce ingredients and bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until sauce thickens and is reduced to about 1 cup, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Mix rub ingredients. Lightly brush steak on both sides with oil and season evenly with rub. Allow steak to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling.

Combine butter and garlic, then spread on both sides of bread slices. Set aside.

Prepare grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350 to 450 degrees). Grill steak over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to desired doneness, 8 to 10 minutes for medium rare, turning once. During last minutes of grilling time, brush steak on both sides with some of the sauce, and turn once or twice to glaze steak. Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes.

Grill bread slices over direct medium heat until lightly toasted, about 1 minute, turning once.

Cut steak across grain into thin slices. Build the sandwich on toasted bread with arugula, steak and sauce. Serve warm with additional sauce on the side. Any leftover sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Serves 4.

— Adapted from ”Weber’s New American Barbecue: A Modern Spin on the Classics” by Jamie Purviance (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, May 2016, $24.99)