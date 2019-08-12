  1. Home
Escape the Summer Heat with Cool Crabfest Deals at Red Lobster

Escape the Summer Heat with Cool Crabfest Deals at Red LobsterOrlando, FL  (RestaurantNews.com)  While August means that summer might be winding down for some, Red Lobster is kicking up the celebration with new deals on some fan-favorites! Starting today, crab lovers can enjoy one pound of wild-caught snow crab legs or the NEW! Crab Imperial for less than $20. The mouth-watering dishes are available now through the end of Crabfest, while supplies last, giving guests ample opportunity to crack into crab this summer.

For value-seeking crab lovers, one pound of wild-caught snow crab legs is now just $19.99, with the option to buy up for $5 to Bairdi or Dungeness crab. Guests can also discover one of Red Lobster’s new entrées – the NEW! Crab Imperial, featuring decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko – for just $15.99.

While dining at Red Lobster during Crabfest, guests can also explore this year’s complete lineup featuring a variety of craveable combinations, including:

  • NEW! Ultimate Crabfest® Trio – A variety of wild-caught crab legs including premium King, sweet Bairdi and meaty Dungeness crab. Served with choice of side.
  • Crab Lover’s Dream® – Wild-caught premium King and Snow crab paired with Red Lobster’s signature Crab Linguini Alfredo. Served with choice of side.
  • NEW! Crabfest® Surf & Turf – Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired with wood-grilled sirloin with a creamy crab-Parmesan topping. Served with mashed potatoes and choice of side.
  • NEW! Crab Imperial and Crab-Topped Salmon – Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired alongside fresh, Atlantic Salmon with a creamy crab-Parmesan sauce. Served with rice and choice of side.
  • NEW! Crab Imperial and Crab-Topped Shrimp – Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired with garlic-grilled shrimp and a crab-parmesan topping. Served with rice and choice of side.
  • NEW! Crabfest® Mixed Grill (w/ Salmon) – Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a creamy crab-Parmesan topping, paired with garlic-grilled shrimp and sea scallops. Served with rice and choice of side.
  • Crab Linguini Alfredo – Sweet, tender crabmeat and creamy garlic Parmesan sauced, served over linguini.

Crabfest® meals can be complemented with a delicious appetizer, like the NEW! Creamy Garlic-Parmesan Crab Dip, and guests can cool off from the summer heat with one of these refreshing, limited-time cocktails served in a collectible Lighthouse glass:

  • NEW! Tito’s® Strawberry Lemonade – Tito’s® Handmade vodka mixed with Red Lobster’s hand-crafted strawberry lemonade.
  • NEW! Tropical Treasure – Martell VSSD cognac, Malibu coconut rum and pina colada mix, shaken with pineapple and orange juices.

For those looking to show off their crab cracking skills at a summer outing, Red Lobster offers To Go ordering. Consumers can also earn points for dining and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster’s free app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards?, which is available for iOS and Android.

