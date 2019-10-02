Erle Dardick Brings His Off-Premises Expertise to DeliverThat

Canton, OH (RestaurantNews.com) DeliverThat, a national last-mile delivery service recognized as the industry leader in restaurant catering delivery and setup, today announced that Erle Dardick, off-premises thought leader for the global foodservice industry, will be joining the company on an advisory basis as Chief Strategy Officer.

Dardick will help to formulate and facilitate strategic initiatives and future goals for DeliverThat, including an engagement strategy for growing enterprise sales.

DeliverThat partners with enterprise restaurant chains and third party marketplaces that are seeking a high quality, professional catering delivery and set up solution. Through its network of 2,500 professionally educated drivers, DeliverThat currently operates in over 45 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. The company is on pace to deliver approximately $35 million in catering orders by the end of this year.

“We’re very excited to have Erle bring his industry expertise, reputation and off-premises thought leadership to our business,” said Aaron Hoffman, DeliverThat CEO. “We share the same passion around the off-premises business opportunity, and our company will benefit from Erle’s counsel and mentorship of our executive team.”

“DeliverThat is well positioned as a solution to help restaurant operators and partners take control of their catering business, and I’m looking forward to bringing insights, ideas and strategies to help them continue their impressive growth trend,” said Dardick. “When you consider that catering is an $80 billion business opportunity for the restaurant and foodservice industry, operators will continue to have a need for solutions like DeliverThat in order to be efficient, effective and profitable in the catering space.”



About DeliverThat

Founded in 2013 by Aaron Hoffman and John Zinno, DeliverThat is a national last-mile delivery service recognized as the industry leader in restaurant catering delivery and setup. DeliverThat’s network of professional drivers ensure each delivery is fulfilled according to each individual restaurants’ brand standards. Committed to providing an efficient and effective catering delivery service, DeliverThat takes pride in seeking new and innovative ways to enhance the entirety of their delivery processes for drivers, restaurant partners, and end-user customers.

DeliverThat’s clients and partners include EZ Cater, Boston Market, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Firehouse Subs and Moe’s Southwest Grill. The company also recently entered into a partnership with Foodee, a Canadian-based third party marketplace.

To strengthen their ongoing expansion, DeliverThat is actively partnering with restaurant chains, as well as highly-motivated drivers looking to supplement their income. For more information, please visit https://www.ideliverthat.com .

About Erle Dardick

Erle Dardick is an entrepreneur, author, restaurant veteran, and off-premise thought leader. Erle’s mission is to help multi-unit brands and restaurant operators create successful off-premise revenue channels. He is the author of “Get Catering and Grow Sales!”, a strategic perspective for the multi-unit restaurant executive, and co-host of the “Takeout, Delivery & Catering Show on the Foodable Network. .

Erle created “The 5 Pillars of Successful Takeout, Delivery & Catering” in 1997 based on his success in turning around a struggling Vancouver deli and developing it into a flourishing restaurant and off-premise operation. The 5 Pillars has since evolved to become a leading strategic framework for the restaurant and foodservice industry.

Erle was also Founder and CEO of Monkey Group, a company providing media, events and advocacy for the off-premise segment; The Catering Institute, providing training and certification in restaurant off-premise for multi-unit operators; and MonkeyMedia Software, developers of MONKEY

the #1 cloud-based platform for takeout, delivery and catering. MONKEY

. The company was acquired by EZ Cater in March, 2019.

