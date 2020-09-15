Erin Levzow Joins Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. as Vice President Marketing Technology

Lake Forest, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced that Erin Levzow is appointed to the new position of Vice President Marketing Technology. Levzow brings a wide breadth of experience in marketing, marketing technology, mobile apps and ordering technology, as well as building loyalty and rewards programs, across multiple industries.

“As the technology space becomes more critical for customer engagement every year, we continue to plan and execute against building competitive and innovative systems for our brand,” said Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer of Del Taco. “We are pleased to welcome Erin to the Del Taco team to carry forward our marketing technology efforts. I know her experience shaping successful digital, martech and ecommerce strategies will make a tremendous impact on the ways we engage with our guests and differentiate our fresh food, value and convenience offerings.”

In her Vice President role at Del Taco, Levzow will lead the marketing technology team by developing strategic, integrated programs to drive consumer loyalty and increase visit frequency. She is responsible for the Del Taco Mobile App, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) approach, third party delivery partnerships, digital ordering, and will help identify and lead other digital initiatives and emerging technology opportunities.

“Throughout my career, I have enjoyed accelerating a brand’s vision through leveraging marketing technology opportunities,” said Levzow regarding her new role as Del Taco’s Vice President Marketing Technology. “I’m thrilled to join the team and apply my expertise with such an iconic and growing brand like Del Taco.”

Recognized with the prestigious Top 25 Women to Watch in Mobile Marketing Award from Mobile Marketer, Levzow’s more than 15 years of marketing experience crosses casino gaming, hotels, hospitality and restaurants. She has held senior and executive leadership positions leading marketing, digital, social media, loyalty and ecommerce strategies. Her previous roles include working for brands such as MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Freebirds World Burrito and Wingstop Restaurants.

